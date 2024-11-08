At New York’s LaGuardia Airport, travelers witnessed a scene straight out of a wildlife documentary when a raccoon fell from the ceiling and went on an impromptu adventure through the terminal. The incident on Monday, November 6, happened at approximately 8:00 a.m. as bleary-eyed passengers were preparing to board their flights. Chaos erupted near a Spirit Airlines gate in Terminal A.

Witnesses report that the furry intruder made its dramatic entrance by dropping from a ceiling panel, clinging briefly to a hanging cable before losing its grip and plummeting to the floor below. Video footage a quick-thinking traveler captures shows the raccoon’s acrobatic descent and subsequent dash across the terminal floor, eliciting gasps and shrieks from nearby passengers. The critter’s unexpected appearance sent travelers scrambling, with some jumping onto chairs to avoid the scurrying animal.

The Great Raccoon Chase

Following its grand entrance, the raccoon led airport staff on a wild chase through the terminal. For five minutes, the animal darted between luggage, weaved through queues, and explored its newfound territory, much to the amazement of onlookers. Spirit Airlines quickly responded to the situation, telling CNN, “To ensure a positive experience for our LGA Guests, we immediately notified the facilities team and are addressing the matter with a professional wildlife control company.”

Fortunately, the raccoon’s airport adventure came to a peaceful conclusion. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which oversees LaGuardia Airport, confirmed that the animal was “safely located and released outside, with no further sightings reported.” No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

CNN reports that in the aftermath of the raccoon’s visit, the Port Authority has taken steps to prevent similar occurrences. “To ensure safety, airport staff is working closely with a professional wildlife control company to monitor the area, identify potential entry points, and implement necessary precautions,” a spokesperson stated. “Ongoing inspections and follow-up efforts are in place to prevent further incidents.”