Renowned singer-songwriter and chef Kelis has ventured into children’s books with her latest creation, Seven Wonders of Africa. Born from her extensive travels over Africa, this new project introduces young readers to the beauty and wonder of Africa’s varied landscapes and cultures.

Kelis, known for her eclectic musical style and cooking, has captivated her fans throughout the year with glimpses of her African trips. The artist has explored various countries, including Tanzania, Kenya, and Rwanda. She’s continued to learn the ins and outs of local farming practices and discovering unique spices. The “Milkshake” hitmaker is taking in the natural wonders that make the continent captivating.

These travels, documented on her social media platforms, have broadened her personal experiences and sparked this new creative endeavor. Kelis expressed her motivation for writing the book on Instagram, sharing, “While I’ve been out here, I was inspired. I want our children to see how beautiful this continent is.”

Exploring Africa Through A Child’s Eyes

Seven Wonders of Africa follows the adventures of Abel Sabbath Brown as he traverses the continent. The book takes young readers on a captivating journey from Egypt’s pyramids to Rwanda’s jungles. It promises to be educational and entertaining. Seven Wonders of Africa also teaches children the original names of historical landmarks and explores phenomena like the great migration.

Kelis has ensured that the story and illustrations portray Africa genuinely, moving beyond stereotypes to showcase the continent’s true diversity and beauty. This approach aligns perfectly with her newly established company, “Make It Brown,” which focuses on telling stories centered on underrepresented communities.

The creation of Seven Wonders of Africa was not just a solo project for Kelis. She shared that her children accompanied her on these travels, making the experience even more meaningful. “My kids are out here with me, and as we were seeing these beautiful wonders of Africa, I wanted to share,” Kelis explained.

Seven Wonders of Africa is now available for purchase at bountyandfull.com.