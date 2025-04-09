Longtime musician, mogul, and former reality star Kandi Burruss recently shared her favorite places to dine, shop, and have a good time in her hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.

For 14 seasons, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum showed herself making and contributing to The ATL’s scene with her castmates. A true Atlanta native, Burruss is a Georgia peach through and through. Landing in the spotlight as a member of the ’90s R&B girl group Xscape, she went on to receive major success and awards for her work throughout the music industry as a singer-songwriter. Within the larger entertainment industry, she’s established herself as an actress, reality TV star, and producer — including bringing acclaimed Broadway productions to life. Burruss’ stamp as an ATL icon includes being a local entrepreneur and celebrity restaurant owner.

“I was born and raised in Atlanta, so I am Atlanta,” the multihyphenate recently told BBC. “This is home base for me.”

“Atlanta is a vibe,” added the booked and busy mother of three, who is married to entertainment producer Todd Tucker. “It’s a great place for work [and] fun and the weather hits all four seasons. It’s such a place to be.”

What Did Kandi Burruss Share Regarding Her Atlanta Faves?

In her recent feature, Burruss listed Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza as go-to places for shopping. Both have luxe, designer brand retailers that one would expect the city’s movers and shakers to enjoy. Moreover, the malls are both in the Buckhead area, known for its mansions, affluence, fine dining, and upscale stores.

For brunch, Burruss recommended Toast On Lenox, which has two highly rated Atlanta locations. Visitors love the Beef Short Ribs Breakfast Skillet, the Strawberry Shortcake French Toast, or Lobster Sweet Potato Waffles, and Burruss said, “The food is really good.” Meanwhile, the co-producer of Broadway’s Othello suggested Frost Bistro & Bar for drinks with the girls. The latter is owned by married stars of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, Rasheeda and Kirk Frost.

“My friend Rasheeda owns a place called Frost Bistro. We might hang out there because they play good music,” noted Burruss. “I like the oxtail and grits, the snapper and the French toast,” the musical mogul detailed.

If you’re a first-time visitor to the ATL, Burruss said the Atlantic Station area is a must-visit.

“They always have a lot of kids hanging out and playing,” she said of the latter ATL hotspot. “I just took my son and his friends to Skyline Park at Ponce City Market. [They] have great restaurants in that building and on the rooftop is where Skyline Park is. So, you get an amazing view of the city.”