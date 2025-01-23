While Atlanta is known as a buzzing city of movers and shakers, it’s also a great destination for families. The city is filled with fun sites and activities that entertain people of all ages. Atlanta is an ideal place to visit if you’re looking for locations where multiple age groups can find something enjoyable to do during a visit. Here are some of the best things to do with kids and tweens in Atlanta.

Georgia Aquarium

There’s no question that the Georgia Aquarium is one of the best things to do in Atlanta with kids. While at this family-friendly spot – one of the largest aquariums in the world – visitors will see marine life from all over. There are alligators, otters, seahorses, whales, and piranhas, to name a few. For true excitement, partake in one of the Animal Encounter programs, where you can “get up close and personal” with dolphins, sea lions, penguins, and other sea animals. This is a destination where all ages can encounter something amazing.

Location & Hours: 225 Baker St NW, Atlanta, GA 30313 / Hours depend on the day (calendar is accessible via the website)

$42.99 – $64.99, children under 2 are free Before You Go: It’s recommended that you leave strollers at home if you can. Read the stroller policy online before going.

Zoo Atlanta

A visit here can be entertaining and educational for the whole family. Some children’s activities and programming include feeding giraffes, going on a mystery hunt, and enjoying a virtual reality experience. While there with your tots, be sure to take them for a fun ride on The Norfolk Southern Zoo Train. There are also storybook readings, playgrounds, kid-friendly trails, and a petting zoo to include in your fun-filled day.

Location & Hours: 800 Cherokee Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30315 / Daily 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. through February 28

$16.20 – $29.70 for general admission Before You Go: Check the weather forecast for the day of your visit, as rainy or inclement weather may impact what animals you’ll see.

Skyline Park At Ponce City Market

Skyline Park is another fantastic place to visit for multigenerational groups. If you want to play games and chow down on yummy food, this is the place for you. There’s mini golfing, skee-ball, a three-story slide, and a “Coney Island-style boardwalk.” This rooftop is also great for enjoying city views with your little ones. Grab some frozen lemonade and eat at one of the more casual food options.

Location & Hours: 675 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast Atlanta, GA 30308 / Winter hours are Fridays 3 p.m. – 10 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., and Sundays 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

$15 for adults, $7 for kids 12 and under, children 3 and under are free Before You Go: Skyline Park is closed Monday through Thursday.

Atlanta Botanical Gardens

Launch curiosity and awe in natural beauty for the young minds in your life. The Atlanta Botanical Gardens hosts lots of kids programming, including a frog feeding that occurs every week. There are also various garden camps where children can learn about new blooms, make art, play games, or learn about growing food. All ages will enjoy walking through the gardens and basking in the stunning seasonal blooms.

Location & Hours: 1345 Piedmont Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30309 / Closed on Mondays, currently open Tuesday – Sunday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. until March 10

Tickets go up to $36.95, children under 3 are free Before You Go: Since you’ll be walking, the establishment recommends dressing for “an outdoor walking experience.”

Children’s Museum Of Atlanta

Celebrate the ability to play at this highly-rated museum for little ones. You and your children will enjoy this museum’s educational and fun exhibits and programs. They revolve around the arts, culture, geography, engineering, literacy, math, science, and technology. Being a fantastic place for encouraging holistic growth in the youth, the museum also tackles health, wellness, and social and emotional development. Bring your kiddos that are ages 8 and under.

Location & Hours: 275 Centennial Olympic Park Dr. NW Atlanta, GA 30313 / Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Members-Only Hour is Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Depends on the day, generally under $20 per person Before You Go: Buy tickets in advance online, as buying them at the door is more expensive.

Stone Mountain Park

There are so many things to do with kids while visiting Stone Mountain Park. All ages will have fun if wanting to be in the great outdoors. Go hiking and mini golfing, learn at the Quarry Exhibit, and enjoy the picnic areas. Visit the children’s playground, the 4D Theater, Summit Skyride, Dinosaur Explore, and other fun locations at the park. There are also onsite accommodations if you want to make this a family camping trip.

Location & Hours: 1000 Robert E Lee Blvd, Stone Mountain, GA 30083 / Daily 5 a.m. to midnight, but open hours of attractions vary

One-day admission tickets are currently on sale (50% off) for $19.99 Before You Go: Check the calendar and visit for one of the site’s annual festivals.

High Museum Of Art

Visiting the High Museum is one of the best things to do in Atlanta with kids. Families can take workshops and go on gallery tours during Family Saturday on the first Saturday of every month. Some of the kid-friendly programming includes Toddler Saturday, Studio Sessions, and Teen Art Afternoon. The museum also has a gallery designated to family learning that incorporates play, celebrates creativity, and fosters art-making. There’s something here for everyone, so everyone in the family should find it enjoyable.

Location & Hours: 1280 Peachtree St NE Atlanta, GA 30309 / Closed on Mondays, currently open Tuesday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sundays 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

$23.50 for non-members, children under 6 have free entry Before You Go: Event tickets will be priced separately but include museum entry.

LEGO Discovery Center

The LEGO Discovery Center transforms the world of LEGO into an immersive experience. You and your little ones can enjoy the 4D cinema and the various play areas. You can also create your own Minifigure, try out the virtual reality LEGO experience, and much more. Children 12 and under will likely have a fantastic time.

Location & Hours: 3500 Peachtree St NE Suite G-1, Atlanta, GA 30326 / Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday – Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Upwards of $24.99 per person Before You Go: If you want to visit during a less busy time, after 2 p.m. is suggested.

The best things to do in Atlanta with kids include a variety of indoor and outdoor sites to take advantage of. Options include places where you and your tiny tots can interact with animals, run around, play, and develop creativity. You’re sure to find something to keep you and your little loved ones entertained, as the family-friendly options are outdoorsy, artsy, or educational.