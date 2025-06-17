A brush fire that started on Maui over the weekend has resulted in evacuations and burned hundreds of acres. On June 15, Maui County stated that the Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) ordered residents “near Mile Markers 24 and 25 of Kahikinui” to evacuate. Residents of up to 40 homes received evacuation notices via the Genasys Protect app and MEMA Alerts. Additionally, local officials went door-to-door to issue evacuation mandates in person. Authorities have shut down Pi’ilani Highway between Mile Markers 20 and 41.

The American Red Cross opened a shelter at King Kekaulike High School gymnasium on June 15. However, it closed early the following morning. Those still in need of shelter may access it at Keokea Community Center.

On the evening of June 15, Mayor Richard Bissen approved an Emergency Proclamation granting Maui County access to federal assistance for its emergency response efforts.

What Should Travelers Know About The Kahikinui Brush Fire?

Strong winds in the area have fueled the brush fire. As of this reporting, Maui County shared its latest update on June 16 at 1 p.m. The update described the blaze as being “located in remote, challenging terrain, causing various estimates on the fire size.” That said, Maui’s Department of Fire and Public Safety (MFD) said, the Kahikinui brush fire “is now 85% contained and 330 acres.” Notably, ABC News reported that the MFD claimed the fire had reached 500 acres (202 hectares). Multiple sources have reported that, in total, over 100 homes in Maui County have been evacuated.

The county hasn’t reported any injuries or structural damage caused by the flames. To stay informed and safe, those in Maui should check the county’s updates and register to receive information from Genasys Protect and MEMA Alerts.

The Kahikinui brush fire comes less than two years after a devastating wildfire in Lahaina – also in Maui – that killed over 100 people.