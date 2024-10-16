Ahead of his Minnesota Timberwolves debut, former New York Knicks player Julius Randle shared the eateries and fun spots he’ll miss now that he’s no longer based in the Big Apple.

The recently traded athlete shared his NYC picks with Thrillist. The 29-year-old power forward included spots in Brooklyn and Manhattan that he’s come to love during his five years playing for the Knicks. The Dallas, Texas, native, noted that one of his priorities when moving to NYC was getting “good Mexican food.” He shared that one of the places he found was Taqueria Al Pastor in Bushwick, describing it as an “authentic spot.” The athlete recommended the chicken quesadillas and nachos. He also shared that he likes the establishment’s “amazing” marinated pork, although he couldn’t indulge too often.

Another of Randle’s NYC favorites, Black Gold Records, is a store and cafe combo. The newly minted Minnesota Timberwolves player gave a shoutout to the Carroll Gardens vinyl spot because of its multitude of music genres and the yummy baked goods. The NBA star also named The Brooklyn Circus as another of his favorite NYC shopping spots. The menswear store has locations in Brooklyn and Manhattan. Randle favors it for its “amazing people” and stylish, solid clothing.

The recently traded three-time All-Star showed lots of love to the iconic Central Park. The father of two shares his young sons with his wife Kendra Shaw. He explained that his family spent lots of time in the mega park in the spring, summer, and fall. He also advised eating at Sarabeth’s Central Park South location.

“We would go play football out there then go to the ice cream trucks,” Randle said of being at the park with his boys. “[It] was great because as our kids were getting a little bit older, they needed the space to run around.”

How Is Julius Randle Saying Goodbye To NYC?

“It’s been amazing living in the city for the past five years,” said Randle, who joined the Knicks in 2019. “Just really embracing the culture of New York and how things are done here and all the different kinds of food. Being in New York, I really found my niche. I found my little go-to spots within the city, where I like to eat and where I like to shop.”

The All-Star did a last hurrah in NYC by collaborating with Topo Chico. On October 12, Randle took fans on a bus tour of his favorite Brooklyn spots. The event’s description noted that attendees would walk away with “a handful of freebees.” The itinerary went from Taqueria Al Pastor to The Brooklyn Circus, and then Black Gold Records.