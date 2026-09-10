This month, JetBlue Airways announced its new domestic first class, BlueFirst. The airline bills BlueFirst as a premium, more leisurely experience, including priority boarding, designated overhead bins for carry-ons, two free checked bags, and priority baggage delivery if a traveler’s items are delayed or lost. BlueFirst passengers will also have “access to an expedited lane” through airport security at over 30 airports.

Onboard, the domestic first class will offer comfier, more spacious seating with “five inches of recline and up to seven inches of additional legroom” compared to the carrier’s main cabin. Additionally, BlueFirst seats will incorporate Tuft & Needle’s T&N Flex™ foam, which the mattress company claims is breathable and responsive to one’s body weight. Each BlueFirst traveler will also have access to a 13.3-inch entertainment screen with Bluetooth connectivity, plus complimentary Wi-Fi and ports to charge devices.

Courtesy of JetBlue

Through the seatback screens, using “Mixologist Mode,” one can order custom alcoholic drinks with their preferred spirit and mixer. Offered beverages will also include “sommelier-selected wines” and select specialty non-alcoholic pours. For food, the airline is rolling out “FirstFare,” exclusive bento-box-style meals for BlueFirst passengers. The latter will include an entree, side, and dessert for flights over 899 miles. Otherwise, BlueFirst flyers can choose from a variety of specialty snacks.

And when you’re ready to rest on overnight flights, crewmembers will offer BlueFirst travelers “snooze kits” and blankets.

JetBlue Is Keeping Some BlueFirst Details Under Wraps

BlueFirst flights will start flying later this year. For now, the airline is keeping quiet about the special BlueFirst perks for its TrueBlue Mosaic loyalty program members. Additional details, including when domestic first-class will be available to book, will become available later this fall. Another perk travelers with a BlueFirst or BlueFirst Flex fare should know is that they won’t be responsible for paying any change or cancellation fees should they need to adjust their travel.

“Domestic first class has become easy to predict. We think it’s time for a fresh take,” said Joanna Geraghty, the carrier’s chief executive officer. “Customers are increasingly looking for more premium experiences, and BlueFirst gives them an elevated experience that feels distinctly JetBlue, with thoughtful touches, caring service, and great value. It’s another way we’re bringing our JetForward strategy to life and giving customers more reasons to choose JetBlue.”