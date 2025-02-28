Travel in Japan is about to get easier thanks to the launch of the Welcome Suica app, scheduled to debut March 6.

Developed by JR East, also known as the East Japan Railway Company, iOS users will be able to do a host of things on the app to streamline travel and purchases in Japan.

Instead of using a physical Suica card to pay for public transportation, travelers will be able to pay their fares directly from their phones using the new app. They can also top up their balance for train fare and other transactions through the app, so they’re always covered.

According to Travel And Tour World, the Welcome Suica app will include everything essential for navigating Japan itineraries, such as maps, service disruption alerts, and route planning. There will also be train schedules and ticket discounts. International visitors can use the app for all things public transportation, including buses, and to get Shinkansen bullet train tickets. They will also reportedly be able to make purchases at vending machines, convenience stores, and even some restaurants. Per Essential Japan, the Welcome Suica App will reportedly be compatible with Apple Pay.

According to Travel And Tour World, the Welcome Suica app will include essential features for navigating Japan, such as maps, service disruption alerts, and route planning. It will also provide train schedules and ticket discounts. International visitors can use the app for all public transportation, including buses, and to purchase Shinkansen bullet train tickets. They will also be able to make purchases at vending machines, convenience stores, and some restaurants. Per Essential Japan, the Welcome Suica app will be compatible with Apple Pay.

What Else Should Travelers Know About The Welcome Suica App?

JR East notes, “Suica is a prepaid form of electronic money that can be used for trains, buses, shopping, and more.” The money put into the app will be valid for 180 days. It’s important to note that the leftover funds won’t be refunded, but instead “expire” and become unusable. That said, ensure you’re uploading no more money than you might use during your vacation to Japan.

Whereas travelers have a 28-day window to use a physical Suica card, the app’s 180-day timeframe gives long-term visitors more leeway.

Travelers should know that depending on their home country’s regulations, they might be unable to download and add money to their Welcome Suica app before actually reaching Japan. Also, people who use the app must be 13 or older.