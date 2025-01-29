There are several common items banned on cruise ships that one might unknowingly consider bringing with them on their next voyage. Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Disney Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, Cunard, and Virgin Voyages have extensive lists detailing what items are prohibited and restricted on voyages. Commonalities regarding the banned items include intoxicating substances and things that can harm you or others.

Cruise ship expert Gary Bembridge told The Mirror that extension cords are generally banned because they pose a fire safety risk onboard. That said, travelers shouldn’t bring multi-plug adaptors onboard, except for the exception to the rule: adaptors with USB connectors.

“All cruise lines ban any extension cord with a surge protector feature,” Bembridge noted, adding, “Basically, anything allowing multiple plugs is no longer allowed, certainly on Royal Caribbean.”

Also regarding fire safety risks, incense and candles are also generally prohibited items on cruises. Royal Caribbean, Virgin Voyages, Norwegian, Carnival, and Disney all specifically ban both items.

Don’t expect to bring your own booze onboard either. Hard liquor and beer are generally banned. Bringing wine will likely depend on the amount or whether it’s fortified, so check your cruise line before packing. Alcohol purchased on your cruise, at a port of call, for example, will be returned to you at the end of the cruise if it’s seized.

Similarly, illegal drugs are staunchly prohibited. While that may be unsurprising, note that Virgin Voyages, Norwegian, Disney, and Cunard all specify that CDB, CDB oil, and other related products are also banned on their ships.

Some other random items often banned on cruises include sporting equipment, large batteries, and drones.

What Other Common Items Are Banned On Cruise Ships?

Bluetooth speakers are banned on Carnival cruises, so don’t bring them if you’re hoping to blast your tunes. The cruise line notes on its website that boom boxes, large radios, and all personal speakers, including Bluetooth ones, are prohibited.

“They have said that if any passenger tries to bring them on board at embarkation or at a port, they’ll be confiscated. And if cruisers buy a Bluetooth speaker in the onboard shops, they will be held until the end of the cruise,” claimed Bembridge. “I am sure it has really been done as it is annoying and intrusive having people playing loud music at the pools, around the deck, on their balconies, and in their cabins.”

Other items that are banned might be obvious to frequent travelers. Explosives – and replicas of explosives – for example, are banned on all the cruise lines mentioned above. The regulation includes fireworks, which are also prohibited.