For long-haul or transatlantic travel, choosing the right airline can make a big difference. For many travelers, particularly for flights between Europe and North America, Condor is one of those airlines that travelers often consider for its competitive fares and reliable service. But is Condor a good airline? In this review, we’ll explore Condor Airlines’ customer reviews, quality of service, safety, and overall value to help you decide if Condor is worth considering for your next trip.

Overview of Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines, officially known as Condor Flugdienst GmbH, is a German airline known for its range of international flights and competitive pricing. Started in 1955, it was originally founded as a subsidiary of Lufthansa, Condor has since grown into a major carrier, offering both budget-friendly and premium options. While often described as a low-cost airline, for many travelers, Condor has carved out a niche as a transatlantic carrier with affordable flights and a reputation for safety.

Condor Airlines Review: Quality of Service

Like most modern airlines, Condor offers three main classes: Economy, Premium Economy, and Business Class. As you’d expect, different tiers have different perks.

Economy Class: While basic, Condor’s Economy Class is generally rated positively by budget travelers. Passenger reports regarding legroom vary. For in-flight amenities, such as complimentary soft drinks and paid meal options, reviews respond favorably. However, if you’re used to full-service carriers, Condor’s limited amenities might feel restrictive.

Premium Economy: With slightly larger seats, extra legroom, and a few added perks, Premium Economy provides a nice balance between comfort and affordability. Travelers often find this class to be worth the price, particularly on long-haul flights as there is a bit of extra legroom.

Business Class: Condor’s Business Class stands out with fully reclining seats, upgraded meals, and access to airport lounges. For travelers seeking comfort without paying top-tier prices, Condor’s Business Class offers excellent value.

Is Condor Airlines Safe?

The airline has maintained a strong safety record over the years, with the airline’s fleet primarily made up of modern Airbus and Boeing aircraft, which are rigorously maintained to ensure passenger safety. Condor also complies with strict European aviation standards, which are among the most stringent in the world.

The most recent major safety incident that impacted an active flight was in 1992, when Condor Airlines aircraft flying over Venezuela took a wrong turn. This resulted in the plane soaring over mountains a bit too close for comfort, especially when the plane’s left wing hit a TV mast. The wing was damaged, but none of the 251 passengers were injured.

Additionally, Condor Airlines has consistently received positive reviews regarding reliability. Many passengers report that flights with Condor are generally punctual, with few cancellations or significant delays. While there may be occasional disruptions, as with any airline, Condor’s reliability makes it a trusted choice for international travel.

In-Flight Experience: Entertainment, Meals, and Amenities

Inflight entertainment options differ based on the flight class and duration. Long-haul flights in Premium Economy and Business Class come with personal screens and an array of movies, shows, and music. Economy Class may have limited entertainment options, so passengers are encouraged to bring personal devices.

Condor’s in-flight meals receive mixed reviews. Business and Premium Economy travelers enjoy a broader selection of meal options, while Economy passengers can purchase meals, with snacks and beverages provided. While Condor’s meal quality may not compete with luxury airlines, it is generally adequate for budget-conscious travelers.

Customer Reviews: Pros and Cons of Flying with Condor Airlines

Pros:

Affordable Pricing: Condor offers highly competitive rates, making it ideal for budget-conscious travelers.

Reliable Service: The airline is known for its punctuality and safety standards.

Comfort Options: Premium Economy and Business Class provide good value for those seeking extra comfort without breaking the bank.

Cons:

Limited Amenities in Economy: Economy Class has minimal frills, with basic inflight entertainment and paid meals.

Variability in Service Quality: While generally positive, service quality may vary depending on the flight and crew.

Top Routes and Destinations with Condor Airlines

Condor serves many popular routes, including destinations in North America, Europe, the Caribbean, and beyond. Some of Condor’s most popular routes include flights from Frankfurt to major cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Toronto. Many travelers find Condor’s transatlantic flights to be a good value, especially when compared to major carriers.

Should You Choose Condor Airlines for Your Next Trip?

So, to sum it all up, is Condor a good airline? Absolutely. For a reliable and safe airline with affordable fares, Condor is worth considering. The airline offers a range of flight classes to suit different budgets. For travelers who value comfort, upgrading to Premium Economy or Business Class can make for a more pleasant experience.

While Economy Class may feel basic, Condor delivers an enjoyable experience for the price. With consistent reliability, good safety standards, and competitive fares, Condor Airlines is a practical option for travelers looking to balance cost with comfort.

FAQs About Condor Airlines

Is Condor Airlines a low budget airline?

Yes, Condor is considered a budget-friendly airline, particularly for international routes.

Can you upgrade your seat on Condor?

Yes, upgrades to Premium Economy or Business Class are available and recommended for added comfort on long-haul flights.

Is Condor Airlines good for long-haul flights?

Many travelers find Condor to be a reliable and comfortable option for long-haul flights, especially in Premium Economy and Business Class.