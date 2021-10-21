Inside Saint Lucia's Black-Owned Stonefield Villa Resort

Stonefield Villa Resort is a Black-owned and family-operated accommodation in Saint Lucia. It was originally owned by one of the biggest colonial families in the 1700s, when it was operated as a coffee, lime, and cocoa plantation. In 1973, Canadian builder Wayne Brown and his Saint Lucian wife Anista Brown purchased the land.

Soon after purchasing, the Saint Lucia Historical Society labeled their property as a place “rich in history” when the Brown family found ancient rock carvings directly facing the island’s iconic Petit Piton mountain.

According to the Brown family, the rock carvings are said to have been etched by the Caribbean Indians who once occupied the island. The carvings are believed to represent fertility, and their property is believed to be a former ancient birthing site. For this reason, their land has been considered the most fertile in Saint Lucia for centuries.

Photo credit: Stonefield Villa Resort

In the late 1990s, the couple turned their property into a private resort that has been operated by Mrs. Brown and the couple’s five children since Mr. Brown’s passing in 2007. Stonefield Villa Resort is a 26-acre villa resort where visitors can indulge in the most scenic and beautiful views of the island.

According to the Brown family, health and wellness are central to the Stonefield experience, where there’s an award-winning organic farm-to-table restaurant, as well as fitness, yoga, a spa, and more. The resort offers more than a dozen villas, and each one comes equipped with a private pool. There are open-air garden showers, outdoor terraces, and some villas have ocean views.

“The energy at Stonefield is one of the first things that visitors notice—creating a calming and serene experience,” the family says on the resort’s website. “We promise a vacation in a serene and magical place of calm and clarity that frees the mind while enjoying secluded and quiet living and treating your body and mind to blissful spa experiences, invigorating exercise, and organic tropical dining.”

