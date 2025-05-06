Yemen’s Houthi rebels launched a missile that struck Ben Gurion International Airport on Sunday, May 4, 2025, causing a temporary closure of Israel’s main aviation hub. According to The New York Times, the projectile landed in an open field near an access road leading to airport parking lots, creating a deep crater and sending debris across nearby roads.

Israeli authorities immediately halted all air, road, and rail traffic for approximately one hour following the attack. Frightened passengers scrambled for cover amid blaring air raid sirens. Four people sustained light injuries in the incident, which marks one of the most significant direct hits by the Iran-backed militant group on Israeli territory since the ongoing Gaza conflict began in October 2023.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu quickly promised “very strong action” against the Yemeni rebels in response to the attack.

Houthi Missile Attack Details And Israeli Response

The missile strike exposed vulnerabilities in Israel’s air defense systems, as military officials acknowledged “several attempts” at interception that ultimately failed. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) deployed their long-range Arrow interceptor but couldn’t prevent the impact, stating that “the results of the interception are under review.” This rare defensive failure raises questions about Israel’s preparedness against sophisticated long-range weaponry.

Houthi military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree claimed responsibility for the attack in a video statement, specifically noting they had fired a hypersonic ballistic missile at the airport. The Iran-supported rebels have launched numerous attacks against Israel throughout the Gaza conflict, asserting they act in solidarity with Palestinians.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz delivered a stern warning following the attack, declaring: “Whoever harms us, we will harm them sevenfold.” The missile strike occurred just hours before Israeli Cabinet ministers were scheduled to vote on intensifying military operations in Gaza, with the army already beginning to call up thousands of reserves in anticipation of wider action.

This isn’t the first successful attack by Houthi forces on Israeli soil. In December, a Houthi missile hit Tel Aviv after another failed interception, injuring more than a dozen people. The group also claimed responsibility for a deadly drone attack in Tel Aviv last July. These attacks mark their expanding offensive capabilities despite ongoing U.S. and Israeli counterstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.