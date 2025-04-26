After a deadly attack on civilians in Kashmir April 22, India and Pakistan have taken swift and drastic travel measures against each other.

India and Pakistan individually control portions of Kashmir, though both claim rightful ownership over the whole region. On Tuesday, in the tourist-frequented town of Pahalgam in Indian-controlled Kashmir, gunmen of rebel forces killed 26 people at close range. Seventeen were injured. CNN reported that the victims were sightseers, including one Nepali and 25 Indian nationals.

Reports claim that India’s government believes the attack – the worst on civilians in the region in years – was linked to Pakistan’s “support for cross-border terrorism.”

The latter country has denied any involvement. A militant group called the Kashmir Resistance has reportedly claimed responsibility for the deadly incident. The organization allegedly also goes by The Resistance Front (TRF). CNN detailed that three suspects, two of which are Pakistani nationals, have been identified by Kashmir police.

What Else Should Travelers Know About The Kashmir Attack And Tensions Between India And Pakistan?

Following the Kashmir attack, India and Pakistan have revoked visas given to each other’s nationals and reduced each other’s diplomatic staff on their respective lands.

India has directed its nationals to not go to Pakistan, and has shut down a vital land border between the two countries. Additionally, India has suspended the two countries’ longstanding water-sharing agreement, the Indus Water Treaty.

Per the Associated Press, Pakistan’s National Security Committee has called out the “belligerent measures” that India has taken. Pakistan reportedly claims that any issues created by its rival neighbor that negatively impact its people’s water access will be viewed as “an act of war.” Pakistan is said to have paused its trade with and closed its airspace to India.

The ongoing conflict, which began following Britain’s 1947 partition of the region, has reportedly resulted in tens of thousands of deaths. Throughout the dispute, militant groups have fought for the contested Himalayan region to gain its independence or incorporate into Pakistan, according to CNN.

The last major attack on the region’s civilians was reportedly in 2000.