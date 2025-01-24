Pakistan has witnessed a steady increase in travelers since the COVID-19 pandemic despite the U.S. Department of State’s Level 3 Travel Advisory warning people to reconsider because of terrorism. Still, South Asian countries are seeing more visitors, with the volume growing steadily after years of stagnation, with a reported average of 300,000 visitors per year.

Some people are drawn to its stunning natural landscapes, which include the magisterial Himalayas. Others are inclined to the heart-pumping adventure in a country known for mountaineering and outdoor adrenaline-pumping activities. Then, others, like Don Broussard, are drawn to Pakistan for a cultural immersion that impels you to challenge your perspective for the better.

Broussard says his experience in Pakistan as a Black man was nothing short of transformative.

“I really wanted to push the needle and challenge myself,” he tells Travel Noire. “I’ve been realizing as a content creator […] I have a really unique opportunity to travel to some places that people wouldn’t think about traveling to and also places that have a lot of misconceptions.”

He says some of the misconceptions when traveling through Pakistan is that as a country where laws and ideologies are rooted in Islam, locals force conversion on visitors. He also says another common misconception is that people assume it’s a filthy place with garbage and trash scattered on the ground.

“That’s simply not the truth, especially in Pakistan,” says Broussard. “It’s a very clean place, and I say that because it stems from their religion.”

Pakistan: A Country Full Of Undeniably Welcoming Spirit

2025 marks four years since Broussard started traveling extensively. In just four years, he has managed to travel to more than 30 countries. Pakistan is easily one of his top destinations because of the welcoming spirit of the locals, something he has not felt to this extent in any other country so far.

The hospitality was among the most memorable experiences for the Louisiana native who knows all about hospitableness. His encounters with locals singlehandedly shifted his perspective on Pakistan.

“I hear some horrible things about Pakistan, and I can speak for myself when I say I tend to generalize people in places,” he adds. “Quickly, I realized that the people and the governments are not the same. I quickly realized that the people are nothing like what I have been shown or what I have been taught.”

How Vistors Should Prepare For Pakistan

Traveling to Pakistan was not his original plan. Broussard, who backpacks yearly, knew little about the South Asian country. His initial trip was backpacking through Cambodia, Vietnam, and Ethiopia before changing his mind at the last minute. After doing some research connecting with people on the ground, gathering what he recalls as “mixed messages from people,” he said the best decision was to experience Pakistan for himself.

He started his two-week stay in the Southern region of Karachi and slowly traveled north to Islamabad, Pakistan’s capital city and financial hub. He later took a 15-hour bus from Afghanistan to the eastern part of Pakistan to Lahore, where he stayed with a local family the entire time.

“I worked on the farm, milking buffalos and cleaning rice to contribute and to show my appreciation.”

Hiring a guide is the best way to plan a trip to Pakistan.

“If it’s your first time in this part of the world, then definitely hire a guy,” says Broussard. “It will make a better experience.”

A guide makes it easier to navigate the unexpected, as Broussard found out. There was a terrorist attack during his visit.

“The day before I was due to cross back into Pakistan from Afghanistan, there was a terrorist bomb at a train station that killed over 40 people. When I came back into Pakistan, I had to be escorted by armed guard men who followed the car,” he says. “That was a very tense moment for me, but I still didn’t feel unsafe because I was heavily protected.”

For people interested in traveling to Pakistan, Broussard says to go in with an open mind and heart and research local laws and customs.