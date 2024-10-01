Personal safety is paramount, especially for solo female travelers, and a recent incident at a hotel emphasized the need for privacy and security standards in the hospitality business. A female guest took to TikTok to share her unsettling experience, highlighting a potential safety risk many might overlook.

TikTok user @i_of_thestorm recently shared a video detailing her encounter with a hotel front desk employee who publicly announced her room number. The incident occurred when the guest, initially requesting a room change due to cleanliness issues, returned to the front desk to address the safety concern.

According to the TikToker, while she was at the counter, a male guest approached, and the staff member openly stated, “Oh yeah, you can put her in 106,” followed by announcing the man’s room number as well. This public disclosure of sensitive information left the female guest feeling vulnerable and concerned for her safety.

How The Guest Confronted The Front Desk

Feeling uneasy but not wanting to cause a scene, the TikToker waited until the line cleared before approaching the front desk again. She calmly inquired if the staff member perceived announcing room numbers aloud as a safety issue. The response she received was dismissive, with the employee reportedly saying, “Well, I didn’t think he was gonna get you or nothing.”

Unsatisfied with this response and still feeling unsafe, the guest requested another room change, explicitly asking the staff not to announce her new room number out loud. She reported that the employee seemed irritated by this request. Many commenters and industry experts agree that not announcing room numbers publicly is a standard safety measure in the hospitality sector.

One commenter stated, “It’s protocol to never call the room number out since the 90s. That’s been a standard at all hotels.” Another shared a similar experience, saying they had to escalate a similar situation to corporate offices when met with resistance from hotel staff.