Two major U.S.-based carriers are ending their more-than-a-decade-long loyalty program partnership.

In late June, JetBlue announced that its partnership with Hawaiian Airlines is coming to an end. JetBlue disclosed that the last day its TrueBlue loyalty members can earn or redeem points via Hawaiian Airlines flights is September 30, 2025. While the booking deadline is this fall, travelers have until the end of March 2026 to take their Hawaiian flights and benefit from the carriers’ partnership.

JetBlue further detailed that “The deadline to submit any retroactive requests to earn TrueBlue points on Hawaiian is also March 31, 2026.”

“TrueBlue is the only airline partner loyalty program that lets you earn and redeem on qualifying Hawaiian Airlines-operated flights to and from the U.S. mainland,” JetBlue currently boasts on its website. “Hawaiian’s network spans over 30 destinations — from the mainland and across the Pacific — with easy connections with JetBlue’s network.”

On Hawaiian’s website, the carrier stated that June 30, 2025, is the last day for its flyers to book “partner award flights” for travel dates up to February 28, 2026. The HawaiianMiles airline partnerships the carrier is discontinuing are with JetBlue, Virgin Australia, Virgin Atlantic, China Airlines, Japan Airlines, and Korean Air.

What Else Is There to Know About The End Of Hawaiian And JetBlue’s Partnership?

Hawaiian and JetBlue announced their partnership in 2012. The latter carrier has numerous airline partners through which its TrueBlue loyalty members can earn and redeem — or just earn — points. Besides Hawaiian, JetBlue’s airline partners allowing travelers to earn and redeem TrueBlue points include Icelandair, Qatar Airways, Cape Air, Etihad Airways, and TAP Air Portugal. Last month, JetBlue and United Airlines announced their collaboration, “Blue Sky,” which will allow United’s MileagePlus members and JetBlue’s TrueBlue members to use and earn loyalty points reciprocally. JetBlue and United plan to roll out the loyalty partnership this fall.

Alaska Airlines recently acquired Hawaiian Airlines. Though combining the two carriers’ loyalty programs is still underway, customers can still benefit. Currently, those travelers can transfer miles across the carriers’ respective programs at a 1:1 ratio.

“We’re working hard on our combined loyalty program that will launch later this year — giving you more benefits, more rewards, and more ways to see the world. This transition won’t happen overnight, but we want to keep you informed every step of the way and help you make the most of your miles. Your loyalty is at the heart of everything we do. Mahalo for letting us be your home in the skies,” says Hawaiian.