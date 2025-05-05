There’s a new way to travel in Taiwan that immerses passengers in a world of luxury train travel. Taiwan Railway Tours and LION Travel are redefining the afternoon tea experience with the Heifeng Train. The Haifeng translates to sea breeze. It’s Taiwan’s first dessert-themed train with pastel-colored carriages, panoramic sea view windows, and Michelin-starred desserts.

The train’s beauty stops people in their tracks, and the experience onboard is just as mesmerizing as the outside. The luxury dessert train launched at the end of 2024 and is designed around affordable luxury and romance while connecting passengers with Taiwan’s breathtaking coastlines.

Here’s how to book the Heifeng Train.

Key Details

The train’s route changes each season, so no two experiences will be alike. Taiwan Railway Tours and LION Travel operate the dessert train on weekends. There are four train cars and 60 seats, so making reservations early is key, as spots fill quickly on the luxury train ride.

Be sure to look for luxury hotel packages. LION Travel usually partners with five-star hotels along the routes to maximize the experience.

Best Times to Visit: Plan your trip around the weekend dates since the train only operates on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Plan your trip around the weekend dates since the train only operates on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Dress Code and Packing Tips: There is no dress code. It’s a roughly two-to-three-hour experience one way. Pack light for the best experience. Wear something that complements the luxury trains in photos. Pack comfortable shoes to walk to the scenic stops along the route.

It’s a roughly two-to-three-hour experience one way. Pack light for the best experience. Wear something that complements the luxury trains in photos. Pack comfortable shoes to walk to the scenic stops along the route. Cash/Credit Considerations: Credit cards are the best option for additional purchases onboard. Tickets range between $235 and $475, including onboard meals and tea.

Credit cards are the best option for additional purchases onboard. Tickets range between $235 and $475, including onboard meals and tea. Pro Tips for a Smooth Visit: Bring a small bag to pack souvenirs, such as the dessert menu and postcards. Stamp each postcard with a creative stamp onboard.

Mitti Hicks

What To Expect On The Heifeng Dessert Train

Passengers will find breathtaking scenery inside, where they can take stunning pictures of the retro pastel seating and ocean-facing views. While it’s considered a dessert train, each passenger will experience small bites of savory snacks in a layered snack box that matches the train’s aesthetics. The dessert ingredients are sourced from local shops and the Michelin-starred ice cream brand Minimal. Do not expect to get full on the train ride. The savory portions are bite-sized, and the desserts take center stage.

Moon Baking Studio created a carefully curated menu for the experience that features a Citrus Glow Blue Bow Pastry, Floral Tea-Infused Canelé, Kale Light Salad, a French Scallion Croissant, Sakura Shrimp and Chrysanthemum Cracker, a Taro Duck Bun, and more.

The train will make stops so passengers can take photos of the incredible views and landscapes outside the train and immerse in the local culture.