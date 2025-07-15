The Grand Canyon Lodge on the North Rim has burned to the ground after a fast-moving wildfire swept through the area. The fire destroyed the historic site, built in 1937, along with dozens of other structures. According to AP News, Superintendent Ed Keable said that 50 to 80 buildings were lost, including the visitor center, gas station, wastewater treatment plant, employee housing, and key administrative offices.

The Grand Canyon Lodge Wildfire, also known as the Dragon Bravo Fire, originated as a controlled burn. However, extreme heat, dry air, and wind gusts of up to 40 mph caused it to spread rapidly, scorching around 5,000 acres. All staff and visitors evacuated safely before the fire reached the buildings. No injuries were reported.

Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego responded to the loss, saying, “Arizona lost more than a historic lodge, it lost a piece of our state history.”

The Grand Canyon Lodge Wildfire: What We Know So Far

The Grand Canyon Lodge held deep historical and cultural value. The original lodge burned in 1932 due to a kitchen fire. Rebuilt in 1937 with the original stonework, the structure gained notoriety for its dramatic sloped roof, towering ponderosa beams, and limestone façade.

Travelers often reached the lodge before even seeing the canyon, thanks to a highway that ended directly at the front door. Guests would walk through the lobby and descend a stairwell to the “Sun Room,” where massive windows offered a first stunning view of the Grand Canyon.

Unfortunately, fire crews faced significant challenges. When the wastewater treatment plant burned, chlorine gas leaked into the air. This forced firefighters to evacuate critical areas. Aerial fire retardants couldn’t be used safely due to the gas threat, which posed serious health risks, especially in low-lying areas of the canyon.

Aramark And State Leaders Respond

According to Fox News, Aramark, the company that managed the lodge, expressed heartbreak over the fire.

“As stewards of some of our country’s most beloved national treasures, we are devastated by the loss,” said spokesperson Debbie Albert.

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has called for a full, independent investigation into why the fire was initially treated as a controlled burn, especially given the state’s extremely dry summer.