The American government has reissued its concerns regarding its citizens traveling to Guyana.

On May 12, the State Department shared an updated version of its Guyana travel advisory with “minor edits.” The governmental authority classifies the South American country as a “Level 3” zone, meaning Americans should “reconsider travel.”

The State Department’s concerns stem from violent crime, murder, and armed robbery, which it claims can be “common” in Guyana, particularly at night. The American authority additionally detailed that local police in Guyana may lack the proper resources “to respond effectively to serious criminal incidents.”

What Else Should Travelers Know About The Guyana Travel Advisory?

Guyana is a South American country culturally associated with the Caribbean. It’s located on South America’s northeastern coast and borders the Atlantic Ocean. Additionally, it is bordered by Venezuela, Brazil, and Suriname.

To be safe in Guyana, the State Department advises being vigilant at banks and ATMs, as well as not walking or driving at night. Additionally, if subjected to a robbery attempt, do not physically resist.

State Department’s designated “country information page” for Guyana further notes that certain areas of Guyana’s capital, Georgetown, are no-go zones due to “increased reports of robberies, sexual assaults and homicides.” Visitors should completely avoid visiting Agricola, Tiger Bay, Albouystown, and Stabroek Market.

“During the day, exercise increased situational awareness at the National Park, Seawall, and Bourda Market. At night, avoid the seawall east of Vlissengen Road, the National Park, and Bourda Market,” adds the authority.

Standard travel safety tips were also recommended. Remain vigilant about your surroundings, and avoid flashing wealth, including jewelry and valuables. Additionally, all American travelers going abroad are encouraged to register their trip with the State Department’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program. The latter makes you easier to locate in your destination should there be an emergency.