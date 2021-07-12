7 Great Beaches On The East Coast

This beach in New Jersey deserves to be top of the list, especially if you like to be in the buff.

Gunnison is the best nude beach in the tri-state area, and one of the best in The United States, outside the Caribbean and Europe.

It’s a bit of a hassle to drive there, but you can cut the time in half by taking the ferry, which you can catch in Lower Manhattan a handful of times a day. Get round trip tickets, and be sure not to miss the last ferry coming back, unless you have another return plan.

Once you arrive at Sandy Hook, there are free “shuttles” (yellow school buses, actually) that take you to the clothed and nude ends of the beach.

When you pull into the parking lot, you’ll have to walk through some jungle- style foliage, recalling a stage in Crash Bandicoot. But not to worry, there aren’t any wild animals here.

Once you’ve cleared that, you’ll see a sign that says, “Beyond this point, you may encounter nude sunbathers.” There’s no may, though, you will, and depending on when you go, a lot of them.

You can strip down right by the sign, but keep your flip-flops on if the sand is hot. There aren’t any trees, so hopefully you’ve got a parasol, tent, or something else for shade.

Gunnison is clean, friendly, has lifeguards, and you can keep your clothes on if you wish. No hanky-panky though, that’ll get you arrested.