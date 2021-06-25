5 Of St. Martin's Most Beautiful Beaches To Visit On Vacation

St. Martin, half French and half Dutch, is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the Caribbean, 37 to be exact. You never have to drive very far to get from one to the other, and as a general rule, you can be topless on all of them, and even nude in select cases.

If you have time, jump on the ferry from the port at Marigot and head to Anguilla, home of Shoal Bay, popular for its sugary sand, clear waters, and dolphin sightings. Be sure to bring your passport for this little getaway, though there’s a chance you might not make it to Anguilla, as St. Martin has more than enough beaches (to say nothing of the restaura nts, shops, clubs, and casinos) to keep you entertained.

In no particular order, here are 5 beautiful beaches on the island.