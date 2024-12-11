There are so many reasons why some people hate flying. They might get overstimulated at hectic airports, overwhelmed by TSA, and anxious in the air during their flight. However, just like other travelers, they likely have to fly – whether for work, leisure, or emergencies.

Maybe this air travel hater is a family member, friend, or even your significant other. Perhaps you’ve traveled with them and seen their irritable jet-setting mood up close. If you haven’t traveled with them, maybe you’re the person they always recount their difficult and uneasy travel experiences to.

Regardless, buying a gift for someone who hates flying can be an extremely thoughtful and kind gesture, even more so if they have to hop on a flight to see you this holiday season. Help them feel as comfortable as possible with these soothing and relaxing items that’ll hopefully make their future flights a breeze. Several of the gifts below are useful at the airport and on the plane, but also in everyday life. That way, the owner won’t only use them during their forthcoming flights.

Our Top Picks For Travelers Who Hate Flying

doTERRA Lavender Touch Essential Oil Roll-On

According to Healthline, lavender can have a calming but nonsedative effect. Aromatherapy via lavender essential oil can combat anxiety, nervousness, restlessness, disturbed sleep, and other symptoms. If the traveler who hates flying experiences any of those feelings while jet-setting, this roll-on lavender essential oil is a small but mighty gift that might give them some calm. It’s lightweight enough to travel with, and they can easily rub some of the oil on their pulse points whenever they need to take a breather. Consider adding this to someone’s stocking or placing it in a holiday gift bag or care package.

Loop Quiet 2 Earplugs

These earplugs are the perfect gift for those who hate flying because it makes them audibly overstimulated. These high-quality, reusable silicone earplugs will muffle all the noises the wearer hears, which could include airport chatter, machinery, baby crying, and more. This gift comes with multiple tip sizes so the wearer can find the perfect fit for them. Purchasers on Amazon noted that these earplugs are comfortable to wear awake or when sleeping.

ODODOS Mini Belt Bag

A belt bag – aka a fanny pack – is excellent for travelers who hate flying. This one could help with stress and irritation during air travel in so many ways. It can fit a passport and phone for easy access, so travelers won’t have to rummage through their personal items every five seconds to find them. It can also fit a snack bar or two, so they can avoid getting hangry or paying crazy airport prices for food. Also, this belt bag is easy to clip off and clip on during TSA, making it super convenient. The receiver of this gift can wear it on their waist or slung across their torso.

MZOO Sleep Eye Mask

This eye mask is for travelers who want to mitigate in-air woes by completely knocking themselves out into sleep as soon as they board a plane. This light-blocking eye mask – made of memory foam – is designed to comfortably be on the face without creating eye pressure. It’s also adjustable and designed for numerous head sizes and shapes. Other times disgruntled travelers might want to break this out for naps during airport layovers or after flight delays.

Dr. Meter Luggage Scale

Another reason some travelers hate flying is that they frequently have check-in issues due to overweight luggage. This gift can help completely avoid needing to repack items at the airport. With this luggage scale, users can weigh their luggage at home before getting to the airport. That way, they’ll know how much their checked bags weigh upon arrival. Also getting past the check-in counter will be less of a hassle.

