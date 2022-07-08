Photo Credit: TN
Getaway Announces New Locations And Experiences Across The U.S.
If you’re looking for a sweet escape this summer, Getaway is a perfect option. The health and wellness hospitality company offers tiny cabins within a two-hour drive of major cities. The Outposts are designed to help travelers unplug, reset and embrace nature.
Getaway recently announced they would be opening nine new Outposts by the end of this year. For the first time since its founding in 2015, the company will be piloting new lodging experiences.
Jon Staff, Founder, and CEO of Gateway shares, “The Getaway experience is not just about the destination — we’re turning the industry on its head and encouraging our guests to escape to nature to focus on themselves. We look forward to bringing Getaway to even more people in new cities across the country.”
Which new markets will Getaway be opening in?
Indianapolis
St. Louis
Cincinnati
Columbus
Greenville
Milwaukee
There will also be additional Outposts opening in existing markets near Atlanta, Chicago, and Washington, D.C.
Where is Getaway currently located?
There are currently 19 Outposts with over 784 cabins across the U.S.
You can find Outposts within a 2-hour drive of:
Atlanta
Austin
San Antonio
Boston
Charlotte
Raleigh
Chicago
Cleveland
Pittsburgh
Dallas
Houston
Kansas City
Los Angeles
Minneapolis
Nashville
New Orleans
Baton Rouge
New York
Portland
Seattle
Washington, D.C.
Getaway Campgrounds
For the first time, the company will be launching Getaway Campgrounds. This will be an immersive experience for helpers and those who love the outdoors to get away in comfort. The campgrounds offer private, secure campsites with modern bathrooms and amenities.
Travelers can book Getaway Campgrounds in Catskills, NY, and Moss, TN. You can book a full camping experience with a pitched tent and premium linens. You’ll also have the option to bring your own tent.
“Our cabins and campsites offer space for people of all walks of life to honor their free time, disconnect from work and technology and reconnect with their loved ones and themselves,” says Staff.
