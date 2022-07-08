Getaway Announces New Locations And Experiences Across The U.S.

If you’re looking for a sweet escape this summer, Getaway is a perfect option. The health and wellness hospitality company offers tiny cabins within a two-hour drive of major cities. The Outposts are designed to help travelers unplug, reset and embrace nature.

Getaway recently announced they would be opening nine new Outposts by the end of this year. For the first time since its founding in 2015, the company will be piloting new lodging experiences.

Courtesy of Getaway

Jon Staff, Founder, and CEO of Gateway shares, “The Getaway experience is not just about the destination — we’re turning the industry on its head and encouraging our guests to escape to nature to focus on themselves. We look forward to bringing Getaway to even more people in new cities across the country.”

