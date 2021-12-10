How A Glamping Trip Allowed Me To Reconnect With Self

These last two years have been an ongoing rollercoaster since the pandemic took center stage in our lives. Personally, I missed traveling the most, so I was excited to head to the mountains for a glamping trip. It was exactly what I needed because I realized I was becoming so consumed with adulting and everyday stressors that tending to my own needs had been placed on the backburner.

I’ve also noticed that lately, I’ve experienced a mindset shift. As I’ve become more intentional with my mind, body, and spirit interconnectedness, I’m learning self-care takes on an entirely new meaning.

Admittedly, I love to travel, but glamping was not on the top of my list. Recently, that all changed, and as a first-time glamper, my experience was therapeutic. It awakened my senses and helped me understand how nature contributes significantly to our overall well-being. A camping retreat in Northern California, specifically the Valley of Sonoma County just outside of San Francisco, allowed me to experience the great wonders of the outdoors. And let me be the first to say if you’ve never stayed at the AutoCamp Russian River in one of the converted Airstreams, it is the perfect mix of luxury and retro vibes.

Courtesy of Dontaira Terrell

For me, it was a reminder that this RV life is much more than what the stereotypes would have us believe. What was more mind-blowing were the beautiful views as I drove up, down, and around the Sonoma Coast in my Volkswagen Tiguan. With a six-speaker sound system, I had the music blasting and had the first and second-row sunroof raised back and my box braids blowing in the wind; I effortlessly belted out the lyrics to The Carters, Apeshit.

“I can’t believe we made it / This is what we’re thankful for/ I can’t believe we made it (This a different angle)/ Have you ever seen the crowd goin’ apeshit?”

I was a rapper-turned-songstress switching from Flo Milli to Queen Bey.

But with a sound system like that, it was hard for me not to feel like I wasn’t at a sold-out stadium tour performing in front of thousands of adoring fans. And as the sunset, I had the heated front seats as well. Carefree and oblivious, I was in my own world with the perfect views to match.

Courtesy of Dontaira Terrell

Back at the campsite, a group of us took part in an outdoor self-healing meditative session and sound bath, made s’mores by the campfire, and had dinner under the stars. When you think about doing a glamping experience, you have to have an open mind, but I will suggest a few things you should probably consider.

If you’re a light sleeper, the outdoor sounds may disrupt your sleeping pattern, so make sure you pack some earbuds to block out the noise!

The water temperatures for the shower may take a little while to heat up. If that’s the case, don’t worry because once that hot water kicks in, it’s on and poppin’.

Although the airstreams have heat and air conditioning units, be mindful of the time of year you’re planning your trip. I went in September, and at night the temperatures dropped, so I snuggled up in an extra blanket.

Most importantly, the people you choose to plan your glamping getaway with are just as significant.

Courtesy of Dontaira Terrell

Since we’re back outside and everyone is just trying to enjoy life after the two years we’ve had, I’d say adventure awaits, and it’s time to plan your glamping retreat. It’s a great way to disconnect and put your day-to-day concerns on hold while still living a life of luxury in a varied sense.

Happy glamping!

Story submitted by 21Ninety Editor: Dontaira Terrell