Frontier Airlines’ “New Year, New Adventures!” campaign is an exciting way to kick off 2025. The airline is giving away free flights all year to one lucky winner. Inspired by the idea of starting anew, this contest speaks to the yearning for adventure that many people feel as they plot out their trips for the coming months. The cornerstone of this promotion is the grand prize: a full year of complimentary flights with Frontier Airlines.

This prize presents an opportunity for the winner to go on numerous adventures. The lucky traveler can cross off bucket-list destinations and explore new horizons without the burden of airfare costs. Frontier offers a vast network of destinations the winner can freely explore, perfect for weekend getaways, extended vacations, or impromptu trips.

How To Win A Year Of Free Frontier Flights

Entering the contest is refreshingly simple and accessible. Frontier has set up a dedicated entry page on its website, where interested participants can submit their information for a chance to win. The contest is open to most U.S. residents aged 18 and above, however, Florida, New York, and the District of Columbia residents are not eligible to participate due to local regulations.

Participants can earn a bonus entry by following specific instructions and sharing the contest on their social media profiles to increase their chances. This boosts an individual’s odds of winning and helps spread the word about this exciting opportunity. The “New Year, New Adventures!” promotion kicked off on January 6, 2025, and will run through January 31, 2025. This timeline gives potential travelers time to throw their hats into the ring. The contest’s timing aligns with post-holiday travel planning when many are looking ahead to the new year.

The winner of this promotion will have access to Frontier’s diverse route network, which includes domestic and international destinations. Notable Frontier network destinations include Antigua and Barbuda, Tucson, Atlanta, Chicago, Orlando, Las Vegas, Punta Cana, Santo Domingo, Cancun, and Cabo San Lucas.

For Those Who Don’t Win

While only one person will win the grand prize, Frontier Airlines is known for its frequent promotions and low fares. Even those who don’t win can still benefit from the airline’s competitive pricing and occasional sales. One example is the airline’s 100 percent discount on base fares, where passengers are only responsible for taxes and fees.