January marks a fresh start—New Year, new you—offering travelers a chance to kick off 2025 with exciting opportunities. The end of Christmas may still mean the heart of winter in some places, but this blog will address both warm and cold, international and domestic locations. Whether you’re in the mood for a snowy retreat, tropical getaways, or a unique cultural experience that breaks tradition, the month offers a range of destinations perfect for every type of traveler. Here are the best places to travel in January 2025.

Yassine Khalfalli

Winter Magic in Switzerland

Lin Mei

For snow lovers, Switzerland in January is draped in winter dazzle. Home to world-famous ski resorts like Zermatt and St. Moritz, the Swiss Alps are a mix of pristine slopes, cozy chalets, and stunning winter landscapes.

Non-skiers can enjoy scenic train rides, such as the Glacier Express, or explore charming towns like Lucerne and Interlaken. Ranked as one of the safest travel destinations, Switzerland is ideal for solo travelers and families alike.

Chase the Sun in Maldives

Md Arafat Ul Alam

If you’d rather escape the cold, the Maldives is a tropical getaway far from the cold. January is the Maldives’ dry season, with average daily sunshine of 9 hours and temperatures hovering around 84°F (28.9°C). With its crystal-clear waters, and luxurious overwater villas, one of the best warm destinations to visit in January.

Snorkeling and diving enthusiasts can explore 2,000+ species of marine life. Honeymooners should consider romantic sunsets on private beaches such as Veligandu Island Beach or Cocoa Island Beach. The Maldives is for those looking to combine relaxation with luxury.

Explore the Vibrant Culture of Morocco

Kyriacos Georgiou

January in Morocco offers mild weather, temperatures range from 46°F to 70°F (8°C to 21°C), making it comfortable to explore cities like Marrakech, Fes, and Casablanca. Stroll through the colorful souks, marvel at the intricate architecture, and enjoy the warm hospitality of this North African gem.

Top experiences include camel trekking through the Sahara Desert and overnight stays in luxurious desert camps. Morocco traditions are a mix of culture, adventure, and history, making it one of the best places to travel in January.

Relax on the Beaches of Thailand

Robin Noguier

Thailand’s peak travel season means the beaches shine brightest in January. Sunny skies and warm weather make it an excellent winter sun destination. Phuket, Krabi, and the Phi Phi Islands are top choices for beach lovers.

In addition to the sparkling coastline, Thailand offers many festivals and delicious street food at a low price. For a more serene experience, head to Koh Lanta or Koh Samui. Whether you’re in the mood for lively crowds or calm waters minus the noise, this place is diverse.

Celebrate Festivals in India

Martin Jernberg

January is a festive month in India. Events like Pongal in Tamil Nadu and the Jaipur Literature Festival draw visitors from around the world. The weather is pleasant at about 50°F to 77°F (10°C to 25°C), making cultural landmark exploration like the Taj Mahal or the bustling streets of Delhi a must.

For nature enthusiasts, January is prime wildlife-spotting season in national parks like Ranthambore and Kanha. Tiger sighting success rates are at around 70%.

So, What is the Best Place to Travel to in January

The question depends on your propensity for snowy peaks or sun-drenched beaches. January is a versatile month for travel, so plan what temperature you covet this season. Whether adventure, relaxation, or cultural immersion, warm or cold, these destinations rank among the best places to travel in January for either.

Pro Tip: Book early to secure deals on flights and accommodations, as January is a popular travel month for winter and holiday getaways. Start the new year right by exploring a destination that matches your travel goals!