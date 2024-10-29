Switzerland has a reputation for being the best at several opulent things in life — luxury watches, engineering, and, unarguably, chocolate. Many visitors to the country often land in cities like Geneva and Interlaken, which are both unique cities in their own right. However, despite its relatively small size — spanning a humble 15,941 square miles — the country offers a variety of cultural experiences, each different from the next. There are recurring menu themes of fondues and potato dishes found in many Swiss cities and regions, but there’s also much more if you know where to look.

Most flights from the states will land visitors in the country’s main airport in Zurich. However, with the ease of train traveland endless landscapes all over the country, the most popular cities lie outside of this hub. Thankfully, with a train station located at the airport, whisking off to the next city is as simple as buying a train ticket.

If you’re considering planning your first itinerary through Switzerland, consider these distinctly different cities to ease into Swiss culture.

Montreux

Simone Cherí

Montreux is a cozy lakeside town in the region known as the Swiss Riviera. The easy-going city is one of the most visited for its scenic position along Lake Geneva at the foot of the Alps and its year-round festive cultural scene. Montreux Jazz Festival is one of the city’s largest and acclaimed cultural events. Lasting two weeks on the shores of Lake Geneva, the globally regarded celebration of music has seen performances from icons like Nina Simone, Miles Davis, Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye, and, more recently, Black Coffee since its 1967 inception.

Elsewhere in town, the Chateau de Chillon is a medieval castle dating back to the 12th century, now open to the public as a museum. Switzerland Tourism reports the water castle as “the most visited historic building in Switzerland,” and the walls of this 40-plus stop self-guided tour do plenty of talking. Just before sunset, plan for a scenic train ride from Montreux train station up the mountain to Le Coucou Hotel And Restaurant Bar for a sunset dinner featuring locally-produced wines and a heavenly representation of Swiss fondue.

A short train ride away is the UNESCO World Heritage region of Lavaux, 800 hectares of hillside vineyard landscape. From the train station, stroll through the vineyards and village below, or learn about the region’s wine culture through a private tour. Lavaux Vinorama offers à la carte wine tastings, a discovery center for the wines of Lavaux, and a tour by Tuk Tuk (tasting included). Be sure to try the region’s native variety — Chasselas — in addition to the local cabernet and Syrah Swiss wines.

When you’re seeking a peaceful getaway with international cuisine alongside Swiss classics and panoramic mountain and lake views, Montreux will delight your senses.

Thun

Simone Cherí

In the canton of Bern, Thun is a Swiss city known for its slower pace. It has only recently seen interest from tourists, primarily Switzerland residents from other regions, but its popularity continues to grow. Thun is a quaint town with a relaxed pace — perfect for visiting five castles — and an old town worth wandering through. Colorful, ornate buildings line the Aare, a mesmerizing river with glacier-blue water that runs through the city. Raised promenades, a unique design element of the city, along carless cobblestoned streets, are signs of the city’s constant evolution. In the distance, endless views of the Bernese Alps offer postcard-worthy perspectives of the area’s snow-capped mountains.

For a bit of period-piece leisure, the 1906-built Blümlisalp, a historic paddle steamer, sails on Lake Thun while offering lunch and dinner. Thun is also the starting point for the many hiking trails surrounding Lake Thun. The Stockhorn, Niesen, and Niederhorn mountains are prime for hiking, leisure, and recreational activities.

Head to Restaurant Schadau for dinner in the gothic setting of Schadau Castle, which also functions as a boutique hotel. Situated on the southern shore of Lake Thun, formidable views of the Eiger, Mönch, and Jungfrau peaks and its equally enchanting architecture make this a can’t-miss on the itinerary.

Bettmeralp

Simone Cherí

More than 6,000 feet above sea level, Bettmeralp is a car-free village in the canton of Valais. The ski-in, ski-out resort village is in the heart of the Aletsh Arena. Visitors familiar with the area typically come for winter sports and views of the Aletsch Glacier. The 15-mile-long glacier is the largest in the Alps and the longest in Europe, measuring 800 meters down at its deepest point, or the height of the Burj Khalifa. Scientists warn the fleeting natural wonder could disappear by 2090 due to climate change.

Bettmeralp is a great addition to an itinerary for a tranquil small village vibe and a budget-friendly alternative to Zermatt. Several chalet-style boutique hotels offer 3-star and 4-star modern comforts with amenities and restaurants to counter the cold. Nearby excursions include numerous hiking trails from the Moosfluh viewing point and glacier views from the Bettmerhorn summit. In winter, this is where the Swiss go for challenging skiing and snowboarding slopes.

For a lesser-known village stay with quiet nights, affordable activities, and adventure, discover a solid base in one of the Aletsch Arena communities. Whether you land in Bettmeralp, Riederalp, or Fiescheralp, this area is much less crowded and offers seclusion but everything you need, including train connectivity to your next city.

Grindelwald

Simone Cherí

When you want a blend of outdoor adventures, Swiss culture, and international culinary exploration, Grindelwald offers the best of new and old worlds. This surprisingly busy village in the Jungfrau region has plenty to see and do, which keeps the daily influx of tourists busy. Grindelwald is the right setting for those seeking the comforts of luxury with the adventure of the outdoors. It’s a delightful surprise to discover about the country.

The starting point for many activities in the Jungfrau region, Grindelwald has a variety of activities for the athletically-averse and thrill-seeking travelers. The most popular attraction — which means lots of planning ahead — is Jungfraujoch. At 13,641 feet (4,158 m), the summit is the Bernese Alps’ third-highest peak. Intrepid travelers can hike various routes on the mountain, although a mountain guide is recommended, and required in some cases. Alternatively, a gondola cableway and train ride can get you to the top of Jungfrajoch in 45 minutes, on average. At the top awaits a variety of impressive ice sculptures, history about the site, and an ice palace. There’s also an outdoor viewing area with tubing and ziplining, a restaurant, and a sizeable gift shop with Swiss-made goods.

Other Grindelwald highlights include recreational mountain activities at Grindelwald First and Pfingstegg, savory traditional Indian cooking at Golden India, and a journey into Gletscherschlucht, an impressive glacier canyon. Grindelwald will keep you busy if you choose, or the sound of cowbells can serenade you in the backdrop as you take it easy.

Lugano

Simone Cherí

In the southern canton of Ticino, Lugano is quite easily an underrated gem of the country. The lesser-known city is considered the holiday region by many locally. Due to 500 years of occupation by the Italian government and geographical separation from the rest of Switzerland due to the Alps, this region is very distinct from the rest of the nation. A blend of both cultures, Ticino is Switzerland’s only Italian-speaking canton, and everything from the food and wine to the way of life reflects these influences.

The country’s third financial district behind Geneva and Zurich, Lugano has just as much village charm as it does the energy of a historic business center. Via Nassa is a historical street in the city center where shopping, quaint restaurants, and sightseeing are popular on the scenic, walkable street. Cruises on Lake Lugano are a leisurely way to experience the landscape — with an Aperol spritz or club soda only an order away. Palm trees, polenta, and piora alpine cheese are just a few traits that make the city special, and a one-hour train away awaits the Italian fashion capital, Milan.

Local tip: The most recommended experience by local guides is visiting a grotto. Referred by Lugano residents as “the refrigerator of our grandparents,” these tucked-away rustic taverns once served as naturally cool storage for wines, meats, and cheeses. Today, visitors and locals consider grottos a magical must-not-miss for the best local cuisine.

Lucern

Simone Cherí

Centrally located in the country is one of Switzerland’s most beautiful cities, Lucerne. The Swiss-German city’s design is dripping in romance, with European metropolitan buzz and the majestic panoramic backdrop of the Alps in the distance. There’s a peaceful pace to the city — where local market vendors sell fresh goods on the weekends and lake cruises depart just in time for striking sunsets on Lake Lucerne.

The Baroque architecture of Old Town Lucerne is worth getting lost in, and the shopping — from fast fashion to luxury goods — can keep you busy all day. Wander through the maze of retail shops to find everything from apparel and vinyl records to Swiss watches, army knives, and chocolates. Lucerne’s most recognizable landmark is Chapel Bridge, one of the world’s most famous and oldest wooden bridges. Visitors also come to the city to explore the year-round calendar of musical events, like the Luzern Festival in the summer, and cultural traditions, like the Lucerne Carnival, held in February.

Only 20 minutes from Lucerne by train, the town of Stans is worth including on your visit as the base camp for the world’s only open-air aerial cableway. Begin the journey up Stanserhorn by funicular before transferring to CabriO Stanserhorn, the double-decker gondola that leads to expansive summit views. The candlelit 360-degree dinner experience at Rondorama, the summit’s rotating restaurant, is a romantic way to end the day, whether you’re solo or traveling in numbers.

Tips For Planning Travel Through Switzerland

With four official languages and fairly equally diverse regional cultures to follow suit, the best way to see Switzerland is through a multi-city tour. If time allows, an itinerary with two to three stops can help maximize your visit to Switzerlandwhile leaving plenty to explore on another visit. Each city, canton, and region of Switzerland is worth discovering for its unique folklore, people, food, cheese, wine, and outdoor wonders.

With several of these cities in high demand year-round, planning is necessary to enjoy the best of any Swiss city your itinerary lands you in. While most cities and villages will have the necessities, here are a few pre-planning recommendations and tips for a seamless first-time city-hopping experience in Switzerland.

Pack Gear For Varying Weather Conditions

Switzerland’s weather can be notoriously unpredictable, especially in the Alps, which might mean encountering rain, snow, and sun on the same day. The right clothing layers and accessories for the cold and temperate climate will ease the chill of outdoor activities like ziplining, mountain carts, paragliding, and hiking. On particularly chilly days, hand warmers are a “coolcation” travel hack, while hats, gloves, and hiking boots are packing essentials to navigate any terrain.

Make Commuting Easier By Downloading SBB Mobile

One of the obvious perks of European travel is the ease of commuting by train, a method of transportation the Swiss rail system has nearly perfected down to the minute. Train travel in Switzerland is a major part of daily commuting and a much quicker option for going from city to city.

The SBB Mobile app can assist with planning your public transportation – from trains and buses to cable cars and funiculars – from one destination to another. In addition to saving journeys, including transfers, platform information, and estimated crowd levels, you can purchase individual transit tickets. However, for extended periods, the Swiss Travel Pass is typically a better option. Available in 3-, 4-, 6-, 8-, and 15-day increments, the Swiss Travel Pass allows unlimited travel throughout Switzerland, with first- and second-class car options. Plus, you’ll have free admission to more than 500 museums throughout the country, access to the famous panoramic train routes, and discounts on add-on mountain railways and gondolas.

Travel Tip: If you purchase train tickets as you go or opt for second-class tickets, make sure you’re on the right train and seated in the correct class cars, respectively. Ticket agents regularly come through to verify tickets and that passengers are in the correct class on the train. Sitting in the wrong class can come with a fine and required payment on-site for the fare of the train ride to your destination.

Lighten The Load With Luggage Door-To-Door Services

An understandable downside to multi-city travel is having to schlep suitcases, backpacks, and the like, moving on to a new destination after just getting cozy in another. However, the Swiss rail system makes city hopping much more enjoyable with door-to-door luggage services. The standard delivery time is two days, but with express service, your items can be delivered on the same day.

Whether venturing from one city to another by train, boat, or both, luggage services can also help you see things along the way. Instead of being bound to your belongings, you can entrust that the items you leave with hotel reception in the morning can make their way to your next stop as early as that night (with the express service, of course).

Reserve Any Bucket List Must-Haves In Advance

Although some villages or towns may be off-the-beaten-path to you, demand for Switzerland’s more intimate experiences is growing. Last-minute planning is possible, but securing your spot for any preferred stays, experiences, or must-see sites is best done at least a few months in advance. It’s also worth reserving timed entries at popular sites (when possible) to limit the possibility of long waits.