Frontier Airlines has launched a new promotion to win over frustrated Southwest Airlines customers. This strategic initiative comes in the wake of Southwest’s recent decision to end its long-standing “bags fly free” policy, a change that has left many loyal passengers feeling disheartened.

Frontier’s new “Your New Love” deal is a statement of intent. Barry Biffle, CEO of Frontier Airlines, didn’t mince words when he declared, “We’ve always had heart. Some airlines are walking away from what travelers love, but we’re running towards it.” This sentiment echoes the frustration many Southwest customers have expressed following the announcement of changes to their beloved perks.

What’s In The Bundle?

The limited-time offer from Frontier is nothing short of impressive. Passengers booking nonstop flights for travel between May 28 and August 18, 2025, can enjoy a suite of benefits. The perks include a free carry-on bag, free seat selection, no change fees, and a free checked bag (with promo code FREEBAG). These benefits are part of Frontier’s Economy Bundle, which is being offered at no additional cost for eligible flights.

To take advantage of this generous promotion, travelers need to act fast. Bookings must be made by March 24, 2025, using the promo code FREEBAG. The deal applies to nonstop flights departing on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, with purchases required at least 21 days in advance. Fares start at an attractive $39 each way, though it’s worth noting that round-trip bookings are not mandatory.

The most intriguing aspect of Frontier’s move is its hint at a possible long-term strategy. Biffle suggested that these perks could become a permanent fixture of Frontier’s offerings if the promotion proves popular with travelers. “If travelers show us the love, we’ll make these perks permanent,” he stated.

Frontier Airlines Sees The Bigger Picture

This promotion is a calculated response to a shifting landscape in the airline industry. As legacy carriers like Southwest move towards more complex fare structures and additional fees, Frontier sees an opportunity to differentiate itself by embracing simplicity and value.

“At the end of the day, travelers just want to be valued,” Biffle explained. “We’re bringing back the things people love about flying — free bags, free seat selection, and flexibility — without the extra fees. No games, just great value.” This approach could resonate strongly with passengers who feel increasingly nickel-and-dimed by other airlines.