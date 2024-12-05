Budget carrier Frontier Airlines just announced its plan to offer first-class seating on its aircraft. The U.S.-based airline notes that the new seating option combines “luxury and value.”

According to a December 3 press release, Frontier aircraft will include two rows of first-class seating at the front of the plane. For the airline’s Elite Gold members, upgrades to the higher-end seat section will be free. The first class seating rows are scheduled to debut in late 2025.

What Else Should Travelers Know About Frontier Airlines’ Forthcoming Upgrades?

Frontier flyers will receive new perks all through 2025. Beginning in the early new year, Elite Gold members and other higher-status flyers will receive complimentary seat upgrades. By the middle of 2025, the airline says Elite Platinum and Elite Diamond travelers will have “unlimited free companion travel.” The latter allows those high-tier members to fly with a buddy or family member on any flight for no extra cost.

Also in mid-2025, Frontier flyers will be able to use their miles to purchase bundle options with seats, baggage, and other add-ons to their plane tickets.

Notably, the cost-saving carrier has four premium status membership tiers: Elite Silver, Elite Gold, Elite Platinum, and the highest, Elite Diamond. The new 2025 changes are a part of the airline’s ongoing “customer-focused transformation,” called “The New Frontier.”

“Travelers should expect more from their airline, and in 2025, Frontier will deliver as we continue our transformation into the most rewarding airline in the sky,” said Frontier’s CEO, Barry Biffle. “We’ve listened to customers, and they want more — more premium options, like first-class seating, attainable seat upgrades, more free travel for their companions, and the ability to use miles on more than just airfare. These changes represent an exciting new chapter in our transformation into The New Frontier.”