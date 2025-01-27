A former Alaska Airlines flight attendant is at the center of a viral controversy. Nelle Diala, who had been living her “dream job,” was allegedly fired in November 2024 after posting a TikTok video of herself twerking in an empty airplane cabin while in uniform.

The 15-second clip, which Diala described as “lighthearted,” showed her dancing in the aisle of an unoccupied aircraft. She captioned the video with a bold statement: “Ghetto bih till i D-l-E, dont let the uniform fool you.” The post quickly gained traction online, amassing over 90,000 views and thousands of likes. However, the attention it garnered wasn’t all positive.

According to Diala’s account on her GoFundMe page, she filmed the video during a layover. The former flight attendant was at the time celebrating the end of her six-month probationary period with the airline. “I never thought a single moment would cost me everything,” she wrote, expressing her shock at the turn of events.

How the Airline Handled The Flight Attendant’s TikTok Twerk

While not commenting directly on Diala’s case, Alaska Airlines provided a statement to The Independent emphasizing their expectations for employee conduct. “While we don’t comment on personnel matters, we hold all flight attendants to high standards for conduct and guest care. All new flight attendants are subject to probationary periods, just like all Alaska Airlines employees,” the company stated.

Diala claims she was terminated without warning or a chance to defend herself, citing a violation of the company’s employee social media policy. The flight attendant’s TikTok twerk has sparked a debate about the boundaries between personal expression and professional conduct in the age of social media. In the wake of her termination, Diala has taken to social media and crowdfunding platforms to share her side of the story.

She reposted the original video on TikTok on November 26, 2024, questioning, “What’s wrong with a little twerk before work?” Her GoFundMe campaign, created to “make ends meet” following her job loss, has raised over $3,185 as of January 22, 2025.

The incident has divided public opinion. Some view the airline’s action as an overreaction to a harmless video. In contrast, others argue that employees should be more mindful of their online presence, especially when in uniform or on company property.