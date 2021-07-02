Fish, Wings & Tings: The Black-Owned London Restaurant Inspired By A DC Classic

When Brian Danclair, owner of Black-owned London restaurant Fish, Wings, & Tings, attended Howard University for a semester in Washington, DC, he came across the then D.C. staple by the same name. He loved the concept so much he thought, “I would like to own something like that someday.”

An article from the Washington Post dating back to 1987 noted that the co-owners of the DC restaurant “turned a murky, erstwhile laundromat at 2418 18th St. NW into a bright, inviting café […] in the heart and ravenous multi-ethnic gullet— Adams-Morgan.”

And that inviting atmosphere is the vibe Danclair bought back to his Black-owned London restaurant.

Located in London’s South neighborhood where you find a vibrant mix of Black culture is Fish, Wings, & Tings in Brixton Market.

Photo Credit: Brian Danclair

“[Living in DC] and working with Sharon and Jimmie Banks opened my eyes to how I could have a Caribbean restaurant and from there, I knew what I wanted to do,” Danclair, who is also the head chef, told Travel Noire.

Danclair, who opened the restaurant in 2012, says his restaurant is inspired by the iconic eatery in the DMV that is now closed. What’s different is you will find Danclair’s Trinidadian roots blended in the food.

On the menu, you will find cod fish fritters, reggae wings, the popular pepper pawns, stew oxtail, jerk chicken, and more.

Photo Credit: Brian Danclair

“Fish, Wish, & Tings is a vibrant and beautiful space because of the energy that surrounds it. It’s a place that you can sit down and feel like you’re on vacation somewhere in the Caribbean.”

Danclair has no plans of letting up.

He’s opening a second restaurant in Brixton in mid-July, called Danclair that will be a tapas fusion restaurant that showcases international cuisine.

“It will be based on all of the experiences that I’ve had. This restaurant is where I want to be and will be more upmarket with brunch, wine, and champagne.”