When most people think of Florida beaches, they picture family vacations and crowded resorts. But Greater Fort Lauderdale (or GFL), which consists of over 31 municipalities, is a destination that goes far beyond the typical oceanside trip. Rich in culture, history and biodiversity, this Southern destination offers endless possibilities, keeping you coming back for more without having the same experience twice.

Whether you’re a thrill-seeker, history lover, foodie, or someone who just wants to unwind, Greater Fort Lauderdale has something for you. Don’t believe us? Here are five reasons this domestic destination deserves a top spot on your travel list.

1. The Culture Runs Deep!

Black ingenuity has played a huge role in developing the Greater Fort Lauderdale area. Early African-American settlers hailing from Georgia, South Carolina and the Bahamas helped transform this once-rural farming community into an international hub. The legacy of their contributions continue today.

The Old Dillard Museum, for example, is housed in GFL’s first Black school, and offers guided, narrated tours of the museum and its neighboring communities. The area is also home to one of only five specialty libraries in the nation—including the African-American Research Library & Cultural Center, home to a number of annual events and celebrations like the Africana Arts and Humanities Festival which, this year celebrated the Centennial of the Harlem Renaissance. The library is also home to annual Juneteenth celebrations and smaller community events like game nights and a variety of book clubs.

Over in Pompano Beach, The Ali Cultural Arts Building—the city’s first Black-owned business—champions the accessibility of Black arts in the community through performances, events, classes and exhibits. The Ali Cultural Arts Building has hosted major cultural events like the Exit 36 Slam Poetry Festival and the Southern Fried Poetry Slam. The building’s courtyard has also become a fan-favorite venue for open air concerts. Stroll down the Sistrunk Boulevard Corridor, which is recognized as Greater Fort Lauderdale’s oldest Black community, and you’ll be greeted by historic landmarks and lively events at historic venues like the Victory Black Box Theater.

Even the beaches carry history: Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park was established after a Civil Rights push to give the area’s African-American citizens access to its amazing coastline; adding depth to your day in the sun.

2. International Flavor

Don’t have the necessary PTO for a globe-trotting adventure? No problem. Greater Fort Lauderdale lets you explore over 170 cultures in just one weekend. That’s especially true of the area’s many food experiences. With +4000 restaurants, the region is a melting pot of Caribbean, European, African and Asian flavors. A few local favorites include:

Larb Thai-Isan , a Michelin-recognized gem serving traditional Northern Thai cuisine.

, a Michelin-recognized gem serving traditional Northern Thai cuisine. S3 (Sun, Surf, Sand / Seafood, Steak & Sushi), for shareable coastal cuisine.

for shareable coastal cuisine. Icy and Spicy Miramar, where the heat of Sichuan cuisine meets cool desserts.

where the heat of Sichuan cuisine meets cool desserts. The Katherine, which serves dishes from the creative minds of 3x James Beard Award nominee Timon Balloo and his wife Marissa Katherine.

There’s also the newly reopened Pier Sixty Six resort, which offers a variety of luxury global dining options like the legendary rotating Pier Top lounge, the laid-back, adults-only vibes of Asian-inspired bites and cocktails at Nectar Room, as well as waterfront options for boaters who want to dock and dine.

3. Wetlands and Airboats

Nearly two-thirds of Greater Fort Lauderdale is made up of the Florida Everglades; the largest subtropical wilderness in the U.S. and home to exotic wildlife. Closer inland, the Tall Cypress Natural Area offers tons of shade, making it a great escape from the Florida heat. A little further south, Snake Warrior’s Island features man-made wetlands that attract wading birds and migratory ducks. There are also tons of wildlife sanctuaries in the area that offer daily opportunities to get up-close and personal with everything from alligators to peacocks. If you like your wildlife a little more tame, you can skip the closeup with preserves like those near the Everglades and head over to Butterfly World, the world’s largest butterfly reserve for a colorful, calm experience.

One can’t-miss experience is the opportunity to mix your love of nature with your need for speed by exploring the Everglades via an airboat tour. You can also charter a fishing trip or hunting expedition, guided by well-versed experts on both the area’s wildlife and its history of preservation. You can also keep things chill with a more mellow kayak outing.

4. A Different Spin On Nightlife

Whether it’s a solo escape, romantic getaway, or girls’ trip, Greater Fort Lauderdale has tons of afterhour options. In the midst of its own speakeasy era, the area has some hidden gems that offer different vibes for every mood. Start your night at Apt 9F, modeled after a NYC apartment with intimate house party energy. For an edgier feel, hit up the industrial-chic bar at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila or channel some Prohibition era flair at the Hidden Speakeasy at Eatapas.

For something more traditional, check out the upscale live music experience at Voodoo Bayou on Las Olas Boulevard. Want to party late? Blondies is open until 3 a.m! The Greater Fort Lauderdale area even has an experience curated just for craft beer fanatics: the Visit Lauderdale Ale Trail Passport. Simply visit the Ale Trail landing page on the Visit Lauderdale website, claim your passport, and use the digital tracking system to visit a curated list of craft breweries and score prizes along the way.

There are also a bevy of great date night options, from food tours to interactive art experiences to world-class entertainment. And if you’re in town with friends, get dolled up for an all-night party at Timbr, or take in the more chill vibes at The Wharf.

5. The beaches, duh!

With over 24 miles of golden coastline, the Greater Fort Lauderdale area is home to some of Florida’s finest beaches. Each of its eight beach communities has a different personality:

Deerfield Beach: Ideal family getaway, perfect for building sandcastles, learning to surf or diving into the local ecosystem.

Ideal family getaway, perfect for building sandcastles, learning to surf or diving into the local ecosystem. Hillsboro Beach: The smallest of the area’s beach communities, but home to the highest density of sea turtle nests per mile along Florida’s East Coast.

The smallest of the area’s beach communities, but home to the highest density of sea turtle nests per mile along Florida’s East Coast. Pompano Beach: With coral reefs and 18 shipwrecks to explore this is a scuba diver or shore diver’s dream.

With coral reefs and 18 shipwrecks to explore this is a scuba diver or shore diver’s dream. Lauderdale-by-the-Sea: Located on a barrier island, this walkable town delivers a more simple beach experience.

Located on a barrier island, this walkable town delivers a more simple beach experience. Fort Lauderdale Beach: The place for fine dining, high-end shopping and curated experiences. Sebastian Beach, a section of Fort Lauderdale Beach, is also the shoreline of choice for Florida’s LGBTQ+ community.

The place for fine dining, high-end shopping and curated experiences. Sebastian Beach, a section of Fort Lauderdale Beach, is also the shoreline of choice for Florida’s LGBTQ+ community. Dania Beach: A hidden gem with wide, white sand, no crowds, and beachside dining. Dania Beach is also home to Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park, tying in coastal beauty with cultural depth.

In Hollywood, the two-and-a-half mile Hollywood Beach Boardwalk combines ocean views with quaint shops and eateries. Traveling with a furry friend? Dog Beach has got you covered.

At the Southernmost end of Greater Fort Lauderdale lies Hallandale Beach, which caters to a slightly younger crowd with its volleyball courts, the Instagramable views of the Beach Ball Water Tower, and drinks delivered directly to your lounge chair.

A Greater Vacation Starts in Fort Lauderdale

From culture and cuisine to nature and nightlife, Greater Fort Lauderdale is more than a beach destination—it’s a fully immersive, multifaceted getaway. Whether you’re in the mood to relax, or indulge, this region lets you do it all and then some. And with plenty of family-friendly attractions, there’s a good balance of grown-up fun with kid-approved activities for all ages.

With an average year-round temperature of 77 degrees, there’s never a bad time to visit so head over to VisitLauderdale.com to start planning your first trip. Chances are, it won’t be your last.