At the end of June, “F1: The Movie” roared into theaters with the high-octane energy of a championship Grand Prix. Beyond staring actors like Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, the new release was also produced by professional racer Lewis Hamilton, who is one of the most successful athletes the sport has ever seen. In 2008, he became the first Black driver to win the F1 World Drivers’ Championship, cementing his status as a legend early on.

Beyond the A-listers and adrenaline, “F1: The Movie” boasts breathtaking views that have audiences raising questions about filming locations. On-screen, the roaring engines echo through historic circuits and some of the world’s most visually striking cities. These locations bring authenticity and cinematic spectacle to the staged races that audiences watch from the edge of their seats. As the cameras capture real-time racing and high-stakes rivalries, these iconic spots remind us why “F1” isn’t just a sport – it’s a global phenomenon.

Where Did They Film ‘F1: The Movie’?

As 4Filming confirms, “F1: The Movie” was shaped by a globe-trotting production that marries real-world racing venues with carefully crafted studio setups. The filmmakers captured some genuine race-day energy by integrating their shoots with actual Formula 1 events throughout the 2023 and 2024 seasons. However, some tailored scenes and interior shots were not suited to live events, hence the use of some studio space and interesting technology.

The main studio filming occurred in Abu Dhabi across the Yas Marina Circuit, Zayed International Airport and twofour54 Studios. This location, along with a UK studio, helped to create the thrilling driver perspectives. The McLaren Technology Centre in Woking is a sleek filming location that doubled as the fictional APXGP team’s high-tech headquarters. Per Motor Sport Magazine, heavily modified Formula 2 and 3 cars were outfitted with camera rigs and high-resolution mounts. These were created in partnership with Mercedes and Sony. On top of that, stars Brad Pitt and Damson Idris (who play Sonny Hayes and Joshua Pearce, respectively) trained intensely. They even filmed some segments at real circuits in these modified cars.

According to 4Filming, the Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet played a big role in production but served as the training location for the lead actors rather than shining on-screen. Cameras were also tested there, so this location was more of a practice ground for prepping. Beyond that, here are several places where “F1: The Movie” was filmed around the globe, plus tips for making the most of your stay in each area.

The United Kingdom – London And Northamptonshire

(Mark Stuckey/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: Major race scenes were filmed in more than one United Kingdom location. Some scenes were captured in London and Northamptonshire, according to 4Filming.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit the United Kingdom is spring or fall. Late March and early June or September and November are ideal times due to the mild weather and more affordable travel prices.

Transportation Options: The UK has many different transportation options for travelers, although it is relatively walkable. Trains, buses, trams and taxis are great for somewhat close destinations. To get between different countries in the UK, coaches and planes are the best way to travel.

As 4Filming confirms, places in both London and Northamptonshire were important for filming “F1: The Movie.” The Silverstone Circuit in Towcester, Northamptonshire in particular is one of the places that may be recognizable. This legendary racetrack is the home of the British Grand Prix, which is typically held annually in July. During the 2023 British Grand Prix weekend, filming for “F1” took place. The Silverstone Circuit in Towcester, Northamptonshire is the venue for the British Grand Prix each year, so it is a great place to visit. In fact, this venue can be toured if travelers want a behind-the-scenes look at the track via the Silverstone Museum.

Things to Do: If exploring the Silverstone Museum’s exhibits and interactive display is not enough fun, there are other things to do around Northamptonshire and London. For Northamptonshire, Castle Ashby Gardens and Althorp Estate are unique attractions to check out. These attractions are on different sides of Northamptonshire, so public transportation or driving the 40-minute distance is ideal. In London, the iconic Borough Market and Buckingham Palace are two popular places to visit.

Where to Eat: If you’re in Northamptonshire, Pamukkale Turkish Restaurant or The Olde Victoria are great eateries. For a bite in the London area, there are plenty of highly rated restaurants, but Fallow and HIDE are popular options.

Where to Stay: Escapade Silverstone and Hilton Northampton are two highly rated accommodations. The Kabannas London St Pancras and Premier Inn London Tolworth hotel are both affordable options in the city.

The United States – Florida And Nevada

(Chuck G/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: As 4Filming reports, Florida and Nevada were big “F1” filming locations. These states have healthy racing cultures, so filming there helped capture authentic moments, such as Sonny’s near-departure from his team.

Best Time to Visit: Florida and Nevada are on different sides of the country, but the best time to visit these destinations is the same. For both locations, the heat is a big deal, so visiting during spring or fall (between March and May or September and November) is best.

Transportation Options: In Florida, the best way to get around is via the bus, train, or trolley. Although options vary depending on the particular city, downtown areas have accessible commuter systems. For travelers visiting southern Nevada, the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) is the primary provider of public transportation. The bus and ride-share services are the most common ways to get around.

The Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, is one of the major “F1” filming locations. This spot utilized special cameras and custom cars. The gear helped to capture the main characters in the driver’s point of view, as 4Filming reports. Outside of the action and speed, Pappas Drive-In, which is located in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, was featured for restaurant scenes. Additional racing scenes were captured in Nevada at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit during the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend.

Things to Do: Near Daytona’s speedway, there is plenty to see, including the Daytona Beach Racing and Card Club and Motorsports Hall of Fame of America. Then, in Nevada, there are exciting things to do too. One of the most popular places to visit in Las Vegas is the iconic strip. But for racing excitement it is wise to plan a visit during Grand Prix weekend (November) so there are plenty of activities and events to enjoy.

Where to Eat: Along the beach in Florida is considered one of the best places to visit for fresh food. Near Daytona Beach and right on the water, there is the highly rated Ocean Deck Restaurant & Beach Bar and Caribbean Jack’s restaurants. Around Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, there will be Grand Prix-themed dining options close to the event, which are usually upscale. To enjoy dining outside of the Grand Prix season, the charming Mon Ami Gabi and upscale Eiffel Tower Restaurant are popular options.

Where to Stay: Daytona Beach, Florida has many different types of places to stay due to its reputation as a stunning beach and sports getaway. The Home2 Suites by Hilton Daytona Beach Speedway and Best Western International Speedway Hotel are two affordable accommodation options close to the popular speedway. With Las Vegas being such an incredibly popular tourist destination, there are some pricey accommodation options around. For a relatively affordable stay, the Flamingo Las Vegas and Golden Nugget Las Vegas Hotel & Casino are good options.

Italy – Monza

(Riccardo/Pexels)

Key Scenes: Italy is home to one of the most iconic Formula 1 circuits in history, so of course this destination played a part in “F1” filming. The famous Autodromo Nazionale Monza, which is located in Monza, is where some pretty key racing scenes were captured, per 4Filming.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Italy is between April and May or September and October. But if travelers want to visit Monza in particular, between May and June or September and October is the ideal time for great weather and less crowds.

Transportation Options: The Monza train station is a major travel hub, so it is connected to some major cities like Milan. But to get around, trains, buses, taxis and ride sharing platforms are the most popular everyday options.

Along with the filming done at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza, the city of Modena was also an important part of creating this movie. Modena is also well known for its connections to motorsport history, so shooting additional scenes there made sense. This location was used to capture narrative plot points like character backstory, training and even historical references throughout the film. For travelers interested in visiting the popular Autodromo Nazionale Monza, there are different types of guided tours to enjoy. It is said to be an unforgettable experience for motor enthusiasts.

Things to Do: There is the Royal Villa of Monza, which houses the Autodromo Nazionale Monza itself. Alternatively, the Parco di Monza is a scenic recreation area that travelers can enjoy. Both of these popular attractions are vast and offer some stunning views.

Where to Eat: Near the race track is the ​​PuraBrace-GrillHouse and Villa Vecchia 1865. These eateries offer a refreshing take on fusion cuisine with a slightly upscale ambiance.

Where to Stay: In Monza, Hotel de la Ville is a great choice for booking accomodations. This place is grand and is only a ten-minute walk from the Royal Gardens of Monza, which are popular. Alternatively, for a more affordable stay, the B&B HOTEL Milano Monza is a comfortable option.

Hungary – Mogyoród

(Botond Dobozi/Pexels)

Key Scenes: Some race track scenes were captured at a circuit outside of Budapest, per 4Filming. This circuit, named Hungaroring, is known for its tight and twisted layout, so it offered an interesting journey for cameras to explore.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Hungary, and particularly the area near Hungaroring, is around March to May and September to November. For some racing action, the ideal time to be in the area is either July or August, which is when the Grand Prix is held.

Transportation Options: The easiest way to reach Hungaroring is to use public transport. The metro and suburban railway (HÉV) are two of the most popular ways to get around the area. Another option is to stop at the Kerepes station for the free shuttle bus to Gate 3 of the Hungaroring.

The Hungaroring track has exquisite views and is located in Mogyoród, Hungary. This small village is northeast of the Budapest city center and is an underrated travel destination. It has an intriguing history and as many motorsports fans know, is a great place to be for races. In fact, the Hungaroring is the venue for the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix. This event is typically hosted in early August. It has been held at the Hungaroring since 1986, according to F1 Destinations. Tours of the venue are available year-round and are thorough. They include visits to the paddock, pits, race control and the Formula 1 podium, but require advanced booking.

Things to Do: Mogyoród offers a mix of things to do and see, including adrenaline-fueled activities or culturally significant gems. The Aquarena or Bear Farm are two enticing attractions, but the Hungaroring Kart Center offers a more racing-focused way to enjoy Mogyoród.

Where to Eat: Pipa Csárda is a Hungarian restaurant that has become a favorite of locals. It is one of the most popular places to go for a bite to eat while in the area because of its casual ambiance and tasty cuisine.

Where to Stay: Accommodations in Mogyoród are not very plentiful since it is a small village, but travelers can stay in a cozy place. The Erzsebet Kiralyne Hotel and Kitti Panzio are two popular options.

Mexico – Mexico City

(Rafael Guajardo/Pexels)

Key Scenes: A high-altitude track in Mexico named Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City was also featured in “F1: The Movie.” This track is well known for its history and was used for scenes depicting the Mexican Grand Prix.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Mexico City is typically between November and April. Although the city experiences relatively pleasant weather year round, this is when temperatures are milder and visitors can best enjoy outdoor activities.

Transportation Options: Mexico City is quite metropolitan so there are plenty of transportation options available to travelers. Most people use the Metro, Metrobús, buses, taxis or ride-sharing services.

The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez of Mexico City is a culturally significant location. It has been popular among racing fans for generations. Plus, given that the weather in Mexico is ideal for a vacation and it is located near the city center visiting this track is convenient. It had been considered the premier racing track for over 50 years. So, it has hosted a range of international events over the years, including the annual Mexico City Grand Prix. The event has been hosted by this venue 15 times, according to Race Fans.

Things to Do: Mexico City is a thriving cultural hub with plenty for people to do, so travelers will likely find something they are interested in while visiting. The Centro Histórico (main square) and Museo Nacional de Antropología both offer great opportunities for cultural discovery.

Where to Eat: Mexico City has a great culinary community with an array of eatery options. The El Cardenal offers more traditional Mexican cuisine, while the Ling Ling by Hakkasa serves Asian-inspired cuisine.

Where to Stay: Accommodations in Mexico City are relatively affordable, so travelers have many options that fit different budgets. For example, the Casa Comtesse is a cozy B&B, while the Hotel Geneve Mexico City is a higher-end option in a similar price range.

Japan – Suzuka City

(Kazuo Ota/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: A legendary Japanese circuit in Suzuka City was used for “F1: The Movie.” This unique track, known for its figure-eight layout, was used for race scenes in the new movie, per 4Filming.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Suzuka City is during spring or fall. More specifically, March to May and September to November are the best for weather and less crowds.

Transportation Options: The best ways to reach Suzuka City are via the train or bus, but it is ideal to take taxis to get around the city. On race weekends, there are express buses from Nagoya, Osaka and Kyoto.

One of the big appeals of Japan, in general, is the striking beauty that can be found there. But unbeknownst to some travelers, it is also a popular racing destination. It can even be visited outside of race days for public amusement and go-kart racing. The Suzuka International Racing Course in Suzuka City is one of the most popular tracks in the world. This is due to its high-speed corners and challenging course.

Things to Do: The Suzuka Forest Garden and Suzuka Circuit Motopia are highly-rated tourism opportunities. They are great places to visit when there is good weather since they offer travelers unique and picturesque cultural experiences.

Where to Eat: Himono Shukudou – Suzuka and Western food Mogu are local options with affordable prices and casual dining options.

Where to Stay: In Suzuka City, the ​​Suzuka Circuit Hotel – Main Wing and Shikanoyu Hotel are two popular options.

Belgium – Stavelot

(Laura Paredis/Pexels)

Key Scenes: The track used in Belgium is actually one of the oldest in Formula One, so of course, its inclusion in the film helped to showcase the sport’s history and strength. As 4Filming reports, the ​​Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps was a significant “F1” filming location due to its difficult tracks.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Stavelot, Belgium, which is where the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps is, is during the spring or fall. Between the months of April and May or September and October are ideal.

Transportation Options: The easiest way to get around Stavelot, Belgium is via the bus or train. To get to Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in particular, the line 294 bus is the best route; the journey takes around 30 minutes.

This track is located in Stavelot, a historic town in Belgium. The Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, or Spa, is one of the most difficult tracks for racers to drive. In fact, it is known to be challenging due to the amount of elevation changes and ever-changing weather conditions. But although this track is a bit hard to navigate, it is famous for its stunning views. The Eau Rouge and Raidillon sections are the most popular, so they likely will be recognizable “F1” filming locations for fans.

Things to Do: The RACB Karting Spa-Francorchamps is one of the biggest outdoor karting locations in Europe, so it has become a popular tourist attraction. Travelers can also check out the Les Cascades de Coo, which has a waterfall, zip lining, kayaking and more.

Where to Eat: The Brasserie – Restaurant Le Baron and Côté Montagne are two eateries in Stavelot that offer European and French cuisine, respectively.

Where to Stay: The Camping de L’Eau Rouge is a humble accommodation set against the backdrop of Belgium’s gorgeous nature. Another option is the Au sommet de la cascade, which has a beautiful outdoor seating section and delicious cuisine.

Netherlands – Zandvoort

(Hans/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: “F1” had a fairly recognizable filming location from the Netherlands, called Circuit Zandvoort. This racetrack is known for its coastal setting so it is ultimately a very pretty and picturesque location.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit the Circuit Zandvoort in Zandvoort, Noord-Holland, is during the week, when there are fewer crowds. For ideal beach weather in Zandvoort, planning a visit during late spring or early fall is best.

Transportation Options: To get around Zandvoort, it is best to use the bus, bike, train or car. The train has direct connections to cities like Amsterdam and Haarlem.

Filming at the Circuit Zandvoort was actually done during the Dutch Grand Prix weekend. So, the compact layout of this racing backdrop helped to shift focus to the intensity of the sport. As 4Filming reports, the site was also renovated in order to meet Formula One standards. So the circuit has a renewed look. Also, the motorsport fanbase in the area is lively. The growing popularity of racing has made this attraction a top destination. Regular circuit tours are given, providing more context about its history. This is a great way to learn more about the area.

Things to Do: Circuit Zandvoort is a unique destination with simulator software, shops and more. Two of the most popular things to do in the area are visiting Zandvoort Aan Zee and Racesquare Circuit Zandvoort.

Where to Eat: Strandpaviljoen Thalassa – Restaurant is one of the best choices for travelers since it has a convenient location and a good menu. This eatery has outdoor seating and reasonably priced offerings.

Where to Stay: The Hotel NH Zandvoort is an accommodation option that is incredibly close to Circuit Zandvoort. This hotel is only a few minutes walk from the beach and has an overall chic ambiance.

United Arab Emirates – Yas Island

Bhavya Patel/Unsplash

Key Scenes: The Yas Marina Circuit is a modern racetrack on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. As 4Filming confirms, some of the final filming for “F1: The Movie” was completed here during the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Best Time to Visit: To avoid crowds, visit the Yas Marina Circuit between Monday and Wednesday evenings. For the overall best weather, visit between December and March.

Transportation Options: There are many transportation options to and from the Yas Marina Circuit. Travelers can utilize buses, taxis and ride-share services. For Grand Prix activities, a free shuttle bus operates throughout Yas Island.

Although the Yas Marina Circuit is typically the last race of the F1 season, it surely is second to none in terms of quality. And anyone who frequents the UAE knows that this marvel is a popular tourist destination. During am official tour, you can get an up close and personal look at the advancements of this circuit. This modern destination has all the bells and whistles, plus the stunning backdrop of luxury yachts. As one of the places that closes out the film’s racing sequence, the dramatic beauty of this circuit is certainly impressive.

Things to Do: Since the area around the Yas Marina Circuit is quite popular, there are plenty of things to do. Ferrari World and Yas Waterworld are two popular and adrenaline-pumping attractions.

Where to Eat: The UAE is known for lavish vibes and upscale experiences, so getting a good bite to eat is nothing to worry about, especially in the area near the Yas Marina Circuit. The Al Fanar Restaurant & Cafe – Yas Mall and Diablito | Yas Marina has stellar ambiance and great menu options.

Where to Stay: Despite the UAE’s reputation for lavish features and high-cost experiences, there are some affordable accommodation options. The Premier Inn Abu Dhabi Airport (Business Park) Hotel is a more affordable option while the W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island offers a higher end experience.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Sonny Hayes based on?

The character Sonny Hayes, played by Pitt, is based on real life driver Martin Donnelly, who had a career ending 1990 crash, per Race Fans. Donnelly did not get to return to the sport in real life. But, in “F1” Sonny gets a chance to make a comeback some 30 years later.

Is Brad Pitt driving in the “F1: The Movie”?

On-screen Brad Pitt really is driving the cars. The premise of “F1: The Movie” is a redemption story within the intense sport. So, the stars actually getting their hands dirty was a must, according to GQ.

How fast do F1 cars go?

F1 cars go incredibly fast compared to cars used for domestic life and everyday. As Autosport confirms, an F1 car is capable of reaching the top speed of 378km/h (234.9mph).