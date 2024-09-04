Sports tourism is a big sector of the travel industry. While some people prefer to watch their favorite sport from the comfort of their home, others like to get out and into the action. Traveling for sports events can be an exhilarating experience that is unforgettable for hardcore fans. Fans of the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) are in luck. A recent announcement has presented a new opportunity for travel enthusiasts. People who enjoy this unique and incredibly popular spectator sport can get excited about a new opportunity abroad.

NASCAR’s Historic Announcement

Alfred GF/Unsplash

This past week, NASCAR announced its upcoming schedule. This announcement includes big changes to the schedule for the NASCAR Cup Series. The NASCAR Cup Series is the top racing series separated into segments. Typically there are around 36 races over a long period. There are regular season races followed by playoffs and the much-anticipated championship awards.

Although the races are usually held in the United States, there have been exhibition events elsewhere. But there has been an international flair to the schedule. The popular sport is expanding and has made a historic decision to race in Mexico. NASCAR announced that the cup race will be held in Mexico City next year.

Ben Kennedy, the Executive Vice President and Chief Venue & Racing Innovations Officer of NASCAR said, “This is a historic moment for our sport, and specifically for the NASCAR Cup Series, in being able to expand our footprint to Mexico.”

This makes the Mexico visit the first points-paying international race in modern history for the Cup Series.

Where Is the Race?

The historic race will be held at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. This motorsport race track has been Mexico’s premier racing track for well over 50 years. It has hosted many international events and is even named after two famous racing drivers, Ricardo and Pedro Rodríguez. It serves as a memorial to the racing legends that were more fondly called the Rodríguez brothers.

Traveling There

This venue is located in Mexico City, so sports tourism visitors will be able to use public transportation to get there. It is about 35 minutes away from downtown Mexico City but there are many different ways to get to the race track. Visitors can take the shuttle bus, metro, or ride share. It is not recommended to take a rental or personal car if visiting because it is challenging to drive around Mexico City. There are also no dedicated parking lots there, so travelers should not drive themselves directly to the site.

Traveler tip: Since the NASCAR race is on June 15, travelers should expect to endure a bit of rain since this month is the start of the rainy summer season. Temperatures are mild and visitors may snag good hotel deals since the rain often deters tourists.