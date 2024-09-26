Are you thinking about planning a trip to Europe in 2024? Whether you’re embarking on a romantic getaway, a backpacking adventure, or a family vacation, having a well-prepared travel checklist can make your journey smoother and more enjoyable. Here’s a guide to ensure you have all the essentials for an unforgettable European experience.

Photo courtesy of Charlotte Noelle/Unsplash

Travel Documents

Most international locales run on a method of only accepting passports that are over six months out from their expiry date. It is good practice to check your visa for the countries you plan to visit and apply well in advance to avoid delays from cyberattacks or other unexpected incidents. Adding travel insurance is an additional charge, but it is essential for covering medical emergencies, trip cancellations, and lost luggage.

Travel documents go beyond just your ticket stub and passport, though. Consider how you’ll be getting around Europe once you’re there. Book flights within the area, rent your car, and look into things like rail passes. If you’ll be traveling by train, double check to see if you’ll need to reserve seats ahead of time.

Some countries will require you to attain an international driving permit (IDP). These include Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece, Germany, Hungary, Poland, Italy, Slovenia and Spain. Do some research ahead of time to figure out if you’ll need to have one on-hand before you go, and include it as part of your European travel checklist.

Essential Items

When it comes to luggage, choose a durable suitcase or backpack. Consider a carry-on for short trips. Pack versatile clothing suitable for various weather conditions, and country climates. If you are planning on exploring cities and the countryside pack comfortable shoes. Travel-sized toiletries are a must, and a hanging toiletry bag can save space and keep you organized.

It may seem obvious, but don’t forget to bring your phone, phone charger, power bank, and a universal travel adapter. Asking a stranger in a foreign country to use their devices is not always a solid idea. Make sure you have your own. Bring your camera to capture all your memorable moments.

On the subject of your devices, check with your carrier to see if you should sign up for an international plan for your phone. You might be left to rely on Wi-Fi in some areas, and take precautions to protect your data on phones and laptops by using VPNs.

Health and Safety

Staying safe and healthy in a foreign country, especially in crowded places should be a priority on your list. This is why a face mask and hand sanitizer should be a priority in your European travel checklist.

In your luggage, include over-the-counter drugs like Ibuprofen, plus band-aids, and any prescription medications. If you’re planning a European hiking trip in wooded areas near Germany, Slovenia, the Czech Republic, or Austria, be armed with tick defense. The last souvenir you want to come home with is Lyme disease.

If you’re feeling a little anxious about your lodging, try bringing along a TSA-approved portable door lock to keep things tight.

Before you go, make a list of all the valuables you’re bringing. Electronics, documents, jewelry, and anything you know you’ll freak out upon discovering you’ve lost. When you’re packing to head home, cross-reference the list to be positive that you’ve got everything.

Travel Comfort

Just because you have a long flight does not mean you do not have to be comfortable. If you’re flying from the States, you’re in for a long-haul flight. Get your carry-on luggage ready to go with all of the creature comforts you’ll need for you to be well-kept on the flight.

You’ll need the basics, like your phone and a charger (or portable charger), plus headphones and a phone mount. A book or an eReader will come in handy for keeping entertained, or a portable game system if that’s more your style. Get a neck pillow and an eye mask to keep that inevitable plane nap from resulting in a literal pain in the neck.

If you’re sensitive to noise, ear plugs are a lifesaver. Hand creams, a dental kit, and lip balm will ensure that you feel as fresh as you can when you finally touch down in Europe.

Travel Money Organization

Having a bespoke travel wallet is good for keeping your passport, credit cards, and cash organized. Carry a mix of both for convenience, as older establishments in Europe may be cash only. Make sure you keep exchange rates in mind before you land to avoid unexpected charges.

Inform your bank about your travel plans to avoid any issues with your cards, and always choose the local currency when using an ATM abroad in Europe.

Cover Miscellaneous Items

Stay hydrated with a reusable water bottle while reducing plastic waste. Carry reusable shopping bags for groceries and souvenirs — it’s both smart for travel and smart for the environment. Also, a travel guidebook or app is useful for navigating and discovering new places

By following this checklist, you’ll be well-prepared for your European adventure in 2024. Safe travels and enjoy every moment of your journey.