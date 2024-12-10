For those considering a move to Europe, a recent report brings excellent news: European cities are leading the pack when it comes to offering the best quality of life for expatriates. According to the Mercer Quality of Living report, many European cities have found this sweet spot, making them irresistible to those looking to call a new place home. The findings provide valuable insights into where professionals and families looking to relocate abroad can find the best balance of career opportunities, cultural experiences, and overall well-being.

Zurich Claims The Crown

According to the study, Zurich, Switzerland, has clinched the top spot as the best city for expats in 2024. The Swiss financial hub has dethroned Vienna, which held the title in 2023. The city is praised for its “outstanding public services, low crime rates, and a lively cultural scene, all backed by efficient infrastructure and a dedication to sustainability,” as reported by Euronews. Moreover, recent enhancements to Zurich Airport have improved international connectivity, with new routes to major cities across continents.

European Cities Dominate The Top 10

The Mercer report reveals a clear European dominance in expat-friendly cities. Eight out of the top ten cities are located in Europe, with only Auckland (number 5) and Vancouver (number 7) representing other continents. Here’s how the top European contenders stack up:

Zurich, Switzerland Vienna, Austria Geneva, Switzerland Copenhagen, Denmark Amsterdam, Netherlands Frankfurt, Germany (tied for 7th globally) Bern, Switzerland Basel, Switzerland

Several factors contribute to the high rankings of these European cities. Cities like Zurich and Vienna are renowned for their efficient public transportation, healthcare systems, and educational institutions. The relatively low crime rate is another major selling point for these cities, especially for expats.

Cultural attractions such as world-renowned museums and vibrant music scenes are also abundant in these cities. Plus, many of these places have booming economies and plenty of jobs for qualified people. In addition, urban parks, mountains, and lakes are all within easy reach, which improves their quality of life.

Rising Stars And Surprising Climbers

While the usual suspects maintain their stronghold at the top, some European cities have made impressive gains in the rankings. Stockholm, Sweden, jumped eight places to secure the 18th spot globally. Even more remarkably, Lisbon, Portugal, surged 12 positions to rank 27th, reflecting its growing appeal to digital nomads and retirees.

And, though European cities dominate the top ranks, it’s interesting to note the progress of some American cities. Los Angeles made the most significant leap, climbing 26 places to rank 44th globally. Atlanta, Dallas, and Boston also saw improvements in their standings, indicating growing appeal for expats in the United States.