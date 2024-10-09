Erykah Badu’s eccentric “home studio” in Dallas, Texas, is an intimate abode that’s musically, energetically, and visually filled with her magic.

The singer shared that the mix-use music studio and oasis — her “Badudio” — is not far from her Dallas family home. In a February 2023 published YouTube video, she welcomed Vogue inside the space.

The music-filled dwelling is brimming with music players, otherworldly instruments, and Badu’s signature style. One of the 53-year-old musician’s “objections of affection” in the home is her vintage 1973 Rhodes piano, which she’s nearly certain is haunted. Another is her singing bowls — “good for meditation, stress, and those kinds of things.” The particular singing bowl she shared in the video doubled as a purse so she can take her peace on the go.

The singer-songwriter’s bedroom included a neatly made bed with white linens and an infrared sauna. The latter had a car radio Badu cheekily admitted to stealing in 1983.

“I don’t steal anymore,” the Dallas native lightheartedly huffed. Speaking about the sauna, she said, “If you see this light on, that means don’t bother me. I’m in the infrared sauna meditating, and that keeps me off your ass. Trust me.”

What Else In There To Know About Erykah Badu’s Unique Dallas Badudio?

Other objects Badu featured in the video were her bell-adorned chunky anklets and her “precious” jewelry collection. Her meditation room housed her various tuning forks and her “om wand,” a buzzing “beautiful” instrument.

When the Vogue feature was published, Badu noted that she’s been in the home studio for nearly a year. The mother of three said, “Our house is around the corner and I decided to move the studio out of the family house to at least give us some sacred space.”

“When you have a sacred space, everything in it is also sacred. Everything you do in it is also sacred. The whole house is an altar paying homage to creativity, and my blessings and gifts,” the artist stated.