Walt Disney World’s EPCOT theme park experienced a fire incident that briefly disrupted the magical atmosphere. The fire left visitors with an unforgettable, albeit alarming, spring break memory. On Saturday, March 22, 2025, plumes of dark smoke billowed over the park’s iconic World Showcase.

The fire originated from a walk-in cooler in the backstage area near the France Pavilion, a popular section of EPCOT’s World Showcase. While the exact cause of the fire remains undisclosed, the incident quickly caught the attention of parkgoers and staff. Eyewitnesses reported seeing thick, black smoke rising high above the France Pavilion. The smoke created a stark contrast against the typically picturesque skyline of the theme park.

The Fire’s Impact On EPCOT Operations

Disney World officials and the Reedy Creek Fire Services, a department specifically assigned to assist the resort, sprang into action immediately after the fire was detected. In a precautionary measure, guests aboard the popular Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure ride were swiftly evacuated.

One witness, posting in the Walt Disney World Tips and Tricks Facebook group, recounted the experience: “Everyone is physically OK, I believe. We had just gotten on the Skyliner at Pop Century to Epcot … and watched it unfold.” The observer added, “At one point the smoke was drifting into the path of the Skyliner, and I was worried our cabin was going to fill with smoke.”

Despite the alarming nature of the incident, Disney World employees efficiently managed the situation, evacuating all attractions, shops, and restaurants in the affected area. The France Pavilion was temporarily closed but reopened to guests at 8:20 p.m., allowing the park to maintain its usual closing time of 9 p.m.

Remarkably, the fire was extinguished within approximately 20 minutes. By Sunday morning, the Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure ride had resumed normal operations, minimizing the long-term impact on visitors’ experiences.

Traveler Concerns And Park Reassurances

The incident naturally raised concerns among travelers, especially those planning visits during the busy spring break season. However, Disney officials quickly reassured the public that no injuries were reported due to the fire.

The timing of the fire coincided with spring break and EPCOT’s International Flower & Garden Festival (running until June 2). However, the park’s ability to contain the situation and resume normal operations quickly helped minimize disruptions to travelers’ plans.