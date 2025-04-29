Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) continues to make moves that turn heads and stir debates. The government agency has now taken over the U.S. National Park Service. This shift places over 400 national parks and 500 million acres of federal land under the purview of the tech billionaire’s cost-cutting initiative.​

The transition was formalized through a late-night order signed by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, effectively transferring control of the National Park Service to DOGE. This department, spearheaded by Musk, aims to streamline government operations and reduce spending. With this change, DOGE now oversees the parks and treaty obligations with over 500 Native American tribes.

According to The Washington Post, Tyler Hassen, a former oil executive and a close associate of Musk, has been granted extensive authority within the Department of the Interior. His responsibilities encompass IT, human resources, budgeting, and communications. This consolidation of power has raised concerns among conservationists and Interior staff, especially given Hassen’s lack of Senate confirmation.

Immediate Impacts On Park Operations

The effects of DOGE’s management is already impacting America’s parks and the people that protect and work for them. Budget cuts have led to staffing reductions and delayed maintenance. There is also the potential for trail closures in popular parks like Yosemite National Park. These changes are causing uncertainty among tourists and local businesses that rely on the summer tourism season.

Moreover, DOGE’s approach to cost-saving has come under scrutiny. Musk claimed that a simple survey about national parks cost the government nearly a billion dollars. However, investigations revealed no evidence of such a contract, and the actual figures were significantly lower.

Public opinion on DOGE’s takeover remains divided. While some applaud the efforts to reduce government spending, others worry about the potential neglect of environmental conservation and cultural preservation. An AP-NORC poll indicates that only 33% of U.S. adults view Musk favorably, a decline from previous months.

In response to the growing criticism and a drop in Tesla’s quarterly profits, Musk announced plans to reduce his involvement with DOGE. He intends to refocus on his business ventures, including Tesla and SpaceX, while continuing to contribute to DOGE on a limited basis.

Nonetheless, the long-term implications remain uncertain as DOGE continues to implement its vision for the National Park Service. The balance between fiscal efficiency and preserving America’s natural and cultural heritage is delicate. Stakeholders, including environmental groups, local communities, and tourists, will closely monitor the outcomes of this management shift.