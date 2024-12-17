A year past its 20th anniversary, fans know that Elf takes place in two locations: the North Pole and New York City, notably at the now-defunct Gimbels department store and the Empire State Building. However, New York isn’t the only place the 2003 Christmas comedy was filmed – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada is where the movie’s opening takes place. If the fake trees and stop-motion creatures hearkening back to Rankin-Bass specials were any indication, much of the North Pole segments were filmed on a sound stage, specifically at the city’s Pacific Coliseum. No other filming studios in the area were large enough to accommodate a set that would portray the snowy winter wonderland of the North Pole.

On a journey to meet his long-lost father, human-raised-by-elves Buddy (Will Ferrell) can travel from point A to point B by passing through the candy cane forest, past the sea of swirling, twirling gumdrops and then by crossing the Lincoln Tunnel. While we haven’t yet located the candy cane forest that seems to connect Earth’s northernmost point and the continental U.S., fans of the film can still conquer New York like the titular character.

How ‘Elf’ Made Christmas Magic in New York (And Vancouver)

via Netflix

In a short produced by Netflix diving into the behind-the-scenes magic of Elf, photography director Greg Gardner explains why they filmed some scenes in Canada. “We could have filmed the whole movie in New York if we could afford it,” he stated. Second assistant director Kristin Bernstein chimed in that Canada is simply a less expensive place to film. The film had a relatively small budget of $33 million and often required the team to shoot “guerrilla” style – authentic and on the street, without the use of extras, street closures or hired actors.

Those shots of NYC where Buddy takes too many flyers, hops along the crosswalk and laughs hysterically while getting his shoes shined would garner genuine reactions from onlookers. If you recall the point where Buddy crosses a street and encounters a bearded man in all red that he briefly mistakes for Santa, you might be surprised to learn that that bit was entirely a lucky find. According to Gardner, the man was “just there.”

It wasn’t all happenstance that made this movie work, though. Director Jon Favreau noted that the film’s minimal use of CGI was something he, quote, “had to fight very hard” to maintain. Enter the use of forced perspective, which makes actors with only a few inches of height difference look like they’re in entirely different scales. A notable example of this in cinema comes from the size of the hobbits in the The Lord of the Rings cinematic universe. Being Christmas elves, characters like Buddy’s adoptive father Papa Elf (Bob Newhart) and the others under Santa’s employ are more diminutive compared to a humans.

It helps that Will Ferrell is already 6’3”, but to make the actors pass as elves, some camera trickery had to be employed. In order to make Buddy look huge compared to his elven counterparts, he would often be placed much closer to the camera than the other actors. Careful placement of items, props built in smaller or larger scale and expert use of a camera’s focal length would trick the viewer into believing that Buddy’s larger than he is.

‘Elf’ Filming Locations That You Can Visit

SeanPavonePhoto

As it’s described in the film, those wanting to visit Elf’s filming location need only go to “a magical place called New York City.” Buddy’s biological father, Walter Hobbs (James Caan) works at a children’s book publishing company at the Empire State Building, built in 1931. Head to the Midtown South neighborhood in Manhattan and onto Fifth Avenue, on the eastern side of the building, and you’ll encounter the same Art Deco-style entrance that Buddy first arrives through to meet his dad. Inside, you’ll find restaurants, an observatory and guided tours open to the public, alongside the hundreds of businesses that operate out of the iconic structure, including LinkedIn and Shutterstock. The observatory is open 365 days a year from 9 AM to 12 AM, but the last elevator goes up at 11:15.

The Gimbels department store that Buddy stumbles into, redecorates and excitedly screams “SANTA!!” (which was totally improvised) in is no longer operating, having closed in 1987. However, filming for the department store scenes took place partially at the neighboring Macy’s. Namely, it was their 34th Street (the same one used in the original Miracle on 34th Street, filmed 56 years prior) location decorated with a slight bit of CGI to pass it off as a Gimbels. Why the change from Macy’s to Gimbels? The answer is simply that Macy’s didn’t give the film permission to use their name.

To see the big tree Buddy and his date Jovie (Zooey Deschanel) marvel at and ice skate in front of, you’ll find it towering over Rockefeller Center. In the film’s climax, Santa’s sleigh crashes in Central Park, not far from Buddy’s dad’s apartment in the Upper West Side at 55 Central Park West.

Travel Tips: Keep in mind that you’ll likely be walking outside a lot if you visit New York City. Store your cards and phone close to you, but ensure that your walking bag is kept light. If you’re visiting near the holidays, dress warm to hold the Northeastern chill at bay. If possible, book your flight to arrive in Newark Airport in New Jersey and make your way into New York via a shuttle, bus or ride-share headed over the Hudson River. It tends to be less busy than John F. Kennedy Airport in Queens, New York, and will get you closer to Manhattan, while JFK is closer to Brooklyn.

Best Time to Visit: Autumn is usually lauded as one of the best times to visit New York City, due to the weather and scenic views. However, if you want to make the most of visiting this Elf filming location, book travel for December. You’ll see the city decorated to the nines with Christmas fare, snow flurries and plenty to do.

Tips for Movie Fans: On Location Tours offers a guided sightseeing tour centered around Elf’s filming locations, as do several other private tour groups. The company will grant you a private guide who will take you to sites like Central Park and the Empire State Building all while being full to the brim with film trivia and fun facts.

Things To Do in New York City Beyond the Holidays

New York City is filled to the brim with things to do at any time of the year, both in and out of Manhattan. How you choose to spend your time there as a traveler depends on what kind of experience you want to have. Besides the aforementioned popular attractions, you can also tour over 5,000 years worth of art from around the world at the Metropolitan Museum of Art or see works by Van Gogh and Andy Warhol at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA). See the iconic Times Square and walk down the road to any of the neighboring areas small eateries for a bite.

Make your way to “DUMBO”, the Down Under Manhattan Bridge Overpass, to see one of the city’s most interesting boroughs, where you can eat homemade pasta at Cecconi’s. People-watch or picnic at Brooklyn Bridge Park if you want to get away from the hustle and bustle of Central Park.

Where To Stay In New York City

If you want to stay right in the city, try The Manhattan at Times Square or Crown Plaza Times Square. Hello Broadway is a unique, slightly less expensive stay that’s kid-friendly and close to plenty of amenities. You can also book your stay at the Park Central Hotel in New York. If money is no object, enjoy an evening of luxury at the Ritz-Carlton New York, an iconic, posh hotel with attached shopping and a long-lasting legacy of refinement.