Dushi Cosmetics: Vegan Beauty Products Handmade In Curaçao

Sulie Felida, Founder and CEO of Dushi Cosmetics, was born in Curaçao and raised in the Netherlands, however she returned to her home country seven years ago. A mother of two sons with sensitive skin, Sulie has been making her own natural skincare products for years.

“I’m Caribbean…it’s what we do!” said Sulie. “Growing up in our culture, we tend to take the natural route often, using lots of oils, butters, and herbs. My grandma makes coconut oil herself. It is just passed down through the generations and it is familiar. Little by little, I began making jars of products for friends and family, to treat scars, hyperpigmentation, eczema, their kids’ sensitive skin, etc.”

Photo courtesy of Dushi Cosmetics

Originally creating her products purely out of love and the desire to help others, Sulie never considered making an official for-profit business out of her talent. However, when the COVID-19 pandemic began, she was forced to stay home and unable to work.

“There was no income replacement in Curaçao, so I decided to do a WhatsApp blast advertising my natural products, this time for sale, and hoped for the best. What came next was incredible. The response was unbelievable. I got so many orders! That was the birth of Dushi Cosmetics as an official business.”

Photo courtesy of Dushi Cosmetics

Sulie began creating additional products to add to her line, and today, she offers a full line of scrubs, body butters, hair oils, serums, toners, and facial wash, with more products, including a lip kit and yoni line, currently in the works.

‘Dushi,’ a word from Curaçao’s Papiamentu language meaning sweet, nice, or good, is the perfect name for Sulie’s skincare line. A cruelty-free and 100% vegan brand, Dushi uses only the best natural ingredients that are both safe and beneficial for skin and hair.

Photo courtesy of Dushi Cosmetics

Their products are made with love using ingredients like shea butter, rose petals, black soap, brown sugar, mixed herbs, turmeric, and oils such as avocado oil, jojoba oil, grapeseed oil, tee tree oil, vitamin E oil, coconut oil, almond oil, neem oil, rose hips oil, rosemary oil, bhringraj oil, and peppermint oil.

“It has always been important to me to use only natural ingredients. As a mother, you want the best for your children. The rashes and outbreaks on their sensitive skin as young babies/children scared me and made me turn to using only natural products that were safe for them. They got over their sensitivity as they grew older, but we still use the products because they’re the best and just the safest overall in a world filled with so many dangerous and harmful ingredients.”

Photo courtesy of Dushi Cosmetics

One favorite among customers of Dushi Cosmetics is the Scrub & Glow. Great for hyperpigmentation, scars, acne, and damaged skin, the scrub is enriched with the best oils and butters, then boosted with turmeric and honey. The brightening and healing powers of turmeric help improve hyperpigmentation, scars and skin damage, while the oils and butters nourish and revitalizes the skin. Another popular product is the brand’s Rosy Richness Serum.

“Almost literally gold in a bottle, it’s a powerhouse blend of rich oils made to restore, rejuvenate, heal, revitalize, and moisturize skin. Next to the rich oils, the infused rose petals unleash the ancient healing and calming power of roses on your skin. It’s perfect for daily nourishment and for healing damaged skin.”

Photo courtesy of Dushi Cosmetics

Finally, the Grow & Glow hair oil is very popular among individuals looking to grow thicker, longer healthy natural hair. The super rich, powerful combination of oils is infused with herbs that stimulate hair strength and growth. It is perfect for restoring damaged hair and boosting growth for all hair types.

This Black Friday, Dushi Cosmetics will have a special bundle sale. The company is also offering Travel Noire readers 15% off of their orders when using discount code “Travelnoire”. You can shop now at www.dushi-cosmetics.com and follow the brand at @dushicosmetics on Instagram.

Photo courtesy of Dushi Cosmetics

Related: Here’s How To Maintain Glowing Skin Before, During, And After Flying This Holiday Season