One of Disney World’s beloved and original resorts recently got a refresh, thanks to the newly built Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows. The tower is located on the scenic shores of the Seven Seas Lagoon at Walt Disney World Resort.

When guests first enter the new tower, they’ll notice a welcoming atmosphere reminiscent of Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Honolulu. However, the latest addition draws inspiration from various rich cultures that reflect the Polynesian Islands.

“What’s special about this tower is the way it was approached. It’s all about telling Polynesian stories, Disney stories, and sustainability stories,” Ceasar Avila, senior manager of marketing and sales strategy for Disney Vacation Club, told Travel Noire.

Travel Noire was invited to be among the first to tour the property before its official opening. Here’s a first look inside and what guests need to know before staying at Disney Vacation Club’s newest addition.

What Makes Disney’s New Tower Unique?

Throughout the tower, guests will immediately notice the team’s intentional effort to highlight various artists from around the world. As you explore the resort, you’ll feel immersed in Polynesian culture and heritage.

“When you’re in here, you feel like you’ve escaped to an island-inspired getaway,” Avila adds. “My favorite part about the new tower is the location and the views.”

The artwork doesn’t stop in the lobby, outdoor spaces, and terraces. Each room features custom artwork inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios’ film Moana.

The one- and two-bedroom villas are themed after Moana’s love for nature and the beauty of water. Two-bedroom penthouse villas are themed after the elements found throughout Polynesia and Moana’s passion for nature.

Which Accommodations Suit Your Group?

What’s great about the new 10-story tower is that it offers options to meet the needs of all travelers. Whether traveling solo, as a couple, or with a large group, the studio, villa, and penthouse accommodations provide flexibility for small and large parties.

Duo Studios are ideal for two guests. Inspired by the wind and sky, these rooms feature a queen-size bed that folds into the wall, doubling as a sofa when not in use.

The Deluxe Studios accommodate up to four guests and include two queen-size beds, a spa-like bathroom, and an outdoor patio for added comfort and relaxation.

Mitti Hicks

For larger groups, the villas and penthouses offer spacious and comfortable accommodations.

One-bedroom villas can accommodate up to five guests, while two-bedroom villas can host up to nine. These villas include the comforts of home, such as a full-size kitchen, dining area, and living area with a sofa that converts into a hidden queen-size bed featuring Disney’s iconic design. The villas also have two bathrooms, a primary bedroom, and a washer and dryer for added convenience.

For those seeking an elevated experience, the limited two-bedroom penthouse options offer even more luxury. These penthouses feature three full bathrooms, along with the living room, full-size kitchen, and dining area found in the villas. The penthouses can accommodate up to eight guests.

One of the standout features of the new penthouse villas is the outdoor patio area, which provides breathtaking views of Magic Kingdom Park. It’s one of a handful of locations onsite that’s perfect for the fireworks show at Cinderella’s Castle.

What Activities Are On The Resort?

Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows has a brand-new Cove Pool area for optimal relaxation during your stay. The new splash area for children features “Moana’s Voyage,” with a statue in the middle of the splash area of everyone’s favorite wayfinder and Polynesian Princess Moana and her iconic canoe.

One of the most relaxing areas on the property is the four tropical terrace gardens inspired by the islands of Polynesia on floors three through six. Guests have exclusive access to the terraces, each uniquely designed for a peaceful retreat.

Pro Tip: The terraces are an excellent choice for watching the fireworks at Magic Kingdom if you can get there early.

Mitti Hicks

Where Should You Eat And What’s On The Menu?

The new tower also features Wailulu Bar & Grill, a casual dining spot that celebrates the sea and the ocean’s role in connecting all life. The name Wailulu comes from the Hawaiian words wai (meaning “water”) and lulu (meaning “calm”).

The menu is inspired by ingredients commonly found in the Polynesian islands and offers an all-day lunch and dinner service.

Signature dishes include Ahi Tuna Crisps, Glazed Spam Musubi, Short Rib Loco Moco, Teriyaki Chicken Sliders, and Beef Short Rib Loco Moco. Guests can choose between indoor and outdoor seating to enjoy their meals.

How Does The Tower Prioritize Sustainability?

Custom artwork at Wailulu Bar & Grill highlights the new tower’s commitment to sustainability, with pieces crafted entirely from recycled materials.

The Island Tower addition was designed with sustainability and conservation at its core. According to Walt Disney Imagineering, the tower is projected to use approximately 30% less energy than a typical resort of a similar size. In a groundbreaking move for Disney World, the tower also features the resort’s first all-electric kitchen, further emphasizing its focus on eco-friendly innovation.