Whether it’s a bae-cation, a friendship-cation, or a solo vacation, Valentine’s Day is all about celebrating love. What better way to celebrate love than at a luxury resort?

These exclusive destinations offer the perfect setting for a memorable escape, from beachfront retreats to opulent hideaways. Whether you’re seeking candlelit dinners, spa treatments, or outdoor activities, these resorts promise an unforgettable Valentine’s Day vacation.

Mar del Cabo

This breathtaking resort is located between San José del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas. It’s a stylish and classic boutique hotel. The hotel has 46 one- and two-bedroom suites and two penthouses with a king or two queen size beds. Rooms also feature a kitchenette, a terrace and sitting area, bathroom-width step-in rain shower, and daily turndown service. Encanto Farm & Sea showcases local and fresh flavors of Baja California in a unique seaside chic ambiance less than 50 yards from the ocean’s edge.

Rating: 4.7/5

4.7/5 Cost: The average nightly cost during Valentine’s Day Weekend is $384.

Jade Mountain Resort St. Lucia

Consistently ranking as one of the most romantic resorts in the world, nothing says I love you more than making an effort to secure a stay during Valentine’s Day at Jade Mountain Resort in St. Lucia.

Architect and owner Nick Troubetzkoy celebrates the natural beauty of St. Lucia with this resort, offering breathtaking panoramic views of the island. Guests can take in the iconic Pitons and the shimmering Caribbean Sea from nearly every vantage point.

The resort is designed with relaxation in mind, allowing couples to unwind without lifting a finger. A standout feature is the individual bridges that lead to private infinity pool sanctuaries. These secluded retreats, supported by rugged stone columns that seem to reach the sky, are a favorite among visitors.

Rating: 4.7/5

4.7/5 Cost: The average stay increases during Valentine’s Day. Expect to pay roughly $3,300 per night.

Hotel Volga

Hotel Volga is located in one of the most eclectic areas of Mexico City. The luxurious resort features a contemporary minimalist design contrasted with a brutalist exterior.

The hotel offers 49 guest rooms, including 33 deluxe rooms, 14 junior suites, and two grand suites. All rooms are adorned with luxury comforts and a custom scent created in collaboration with Aromaria.

Rating: 4.4/5

4.4/5 Cost: The average nightly cost during Valentine’s Day Weekend is $300.

The Lowell

Sorry, Virginia, but New York City is also for lovers. The Lowell, a landmark luxury hotel, is perfectly situated near Central Park, a quintessential symbol of romance.

Timeless and elegant, the hotel captures the essence of the Upper East Side. Guests are sure to be swept off their feet while indulging in one of the hotel’s packages designed for an intimate, cozy, and luxurious experience.

Pro Tip: Look for the “Luxury of Love” packages. The hotel often partners with local businesses to add an extra touch of charm to your stay.

Rating: 4.6/5

4.6/5 Cost: Depending on the room, the average stay could range anywhere between $750 for a standard room with a king bed to over $5,500 a night for a two-bedroom suite during Valentine’s Day Weekend.

SB Winemaker’s House & Spa Suites

Argentina’s renowned female winemaker, Susana Balbo, has opened her first hotel, SB Winemaker’s House & Spa Suites, in Mendoza’s famed wine region.

Balbo collaborated with her daughter to create this bespoke estate and luxury boutique hotel. The property showcases authentic design and décor, making it a standout addition to Mendoza’s luxury hospitality scene.

Rating: 4.7/5 Cost: The average night during Valentine’s Day is around $1,101 per night.

Aman Venice

The hotel is managed by Aman, one of the world’s most exclusive hotel brands. Situated in Palazzo Papadopoli, one of the eight monumental palazzos on the Grand Canal, Aman Venice exudes sumptuous elegance.

Just steps from Piazza San Marco, the hotel’s location sets the perfect tone for exploring Venice. Guests can uncover the city’s hidden gems while gliding through its canals on a traditional gondola.

Rating: 4.8/5

4.8/5 Cost: The average night during Valentine’s Day is around $2,700 per night.

Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection

Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection, is located in Mexico’s Riviera Maya, within the luxurious Kanai development surrounded by a protected mangrove forest along the Caribbean Sea.

Upon arrival, guests are greeted by a seemingly floating reception area, an artfully curated collection of gathering spaces, and SANA, the resort’s spa and wellness center. The resort features 75 luxury accommodations — ranging from studios to three-bedroom penthouse suites — all with ocean views.

Rating: 4.8/5 Cost: The average nightly cost during Valentine’s Day Weekend is $1,900.

Hôtel Madame Rêve

Take your romance to the next level this Valentine’s Day in The City of Love at Hôtel Madame Rêve. The hotel is one of the most romantic hotels in the city, offering panoramic views of the whole city of Paris, including the Eiffel Tower and Montmartre.

During Valentine’s Day, the hotel has previously gone out of its way to make sure the atmosphere exudes love with welcome cocktails, roses in the rooms, and special menus from the two restaurants inside.

Rating: 4.5/5

4.5/5 Cost: The average night during Valentine’s Day is around $570 per night.

La Concha Resort

La Concha Resort is the premier beach lifestyle resort in Puerto Rico. The resort offers oceanfront accommodations, a pool scene, unique culinary outlets, and a buzzing nightlife. The resort is perfect for a tropical getaway. La Concha Resort’s highly anticipated new spa will open in April 2024, bringing a sense of the outdoors with elements of air, water, fire, and earth woven throughout the spa’s design and experience.

Rating: 4.4/5

4.4/5 Cost: The average night during Valentine’s Day is around $850 per night.

Miavana by Time + Tide

Miavana by Time + Tide offers an unparalleled experience for a luxury romantic getaway off the grid. Guests will have access to more than 2,500 acres of wilderness for couples looking for adventure, connection, and indulgence.

The island has at least 14 ocean-front villas with floor-to-ceiling windows providing uninterrupted sea views and direct beach access. The best part about your stay is the unforgettable experiences and memories you will take back home from this slice of heaven.

One top experience is getting on a boat or boarding a helicopter to Nosy Manampaho, where they’ll spend the day relaxing on their very own beach, indulging in a gourmet picnic, and snorkeling in a private cove.