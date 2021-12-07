These 25 Boutique Hotels Are A Must-Add To Your Bucket List
Bernadette Giacomazzo
Bernadette Giacomazzo Dec 7, 2021

Boutique hotels are nothing if not hidden gems.

While most people opt for the convenience of a “big-chain” hotel, and others opt for the cost-effectiveness of a VRBO or an AirBnB, boutique hotels often get lost in the shuffle.

But nowhere else can you find world-class hospitality, unique decor, top-rate safety, reasonable prices, and a culture all its own. Even hotel developers realize the asset that these hidden gems bring to portfolios.

“The boutique hotel can be traced back to the 1980s when Ian Schrager opened his first hotel Morgans, which launched what I call the age of variety,” said Avi Brosh, founder of Paligroup Hotels, at the Skift Global Forum. “It showed that this process of creating a hotel where a restaurant or bar was packed with locals instead of lonely executives was very important. It really changed and turned everything on its head. I’m not the first person to say this or to talk about the virtues of Morgans. I think it’s essentially the test case zero, the number one thing that happened to change hotels.”

So, if you’re looking to immerse yourself in the local culture without taking the risk of an AirBnB, these 25 unique boutique hotels are a must-add to your bucket list.

The Library Hotel

Bookworms, this one’s for you! The Library Hotel is in the heart of NYC on Madison Avenue and has books in literally every room. The whole hotel has an “old library” feel, and its quiet ambiance provides a respite in a busy city. Prices start at $424/night.

Montauk Manor

Built in 1927 as a “casual condo,” The Montauk Manor is steeped in history at the very tip of Long Island. Guests are treated to luxurious meals and unique decor in every room. Prices start at $119/night (in the off-season).

The Brazilian Court Hotel

Considered a “hidden gem” in Palm Beach, FL, the Brazilian Court Hotel offers plush suites and studios with lavish meals and a pool that looks like it belongs in the islands. Prices start at $1,439/night.

The Founders Inn and Spa

This classy redbrick hotel in Virginia Beach features unfussy rooms, an upscale restaurant & formal English gardens. Prices start at $98/night.

Hotel Audrey

This bright, stylish hotel in the heart of Chicago comes complete with minifridges, plus, a 24-hour gym & a cozy lobby lounge. Prices start at $73/night.

The Rise Uptown Hotel

Located in the heart of the bustling downtown Phoenix, this trendy, vintage-inspired hotel features a rooftop bar & an ice pop stand, plus an outdoor pool. Prices start at $179/night.

Hotel Lucia

This four-star hotel located in Portland offers posh accommodations & home to a large collection of work by a renowned photographer. Prices start at $130/night.

The Peacock Inn

This colonial-style, 18th-century mansion-turned-refined boutique hotel features fine dining & a chic bar, and is a Jersey Shore staple. Prices start at $237/night.

Hotel Mazarin

Off to the French Quarter we go for this posh, French-inspired hotel offering 2 upscale bars, a courtyard & a fitness room. Prices start at $126/night.

Inn of the Turquoise Bear

Head to Santa Fe, NM, for an experience like no other at the Inn of the Turquoise Bear. It’s a historic adobe B&B offering warmly decorated rooms with fireplaces, plus breakfast & free snacks. Prices start at $429/night.

Colcord Hotel

A surprising gem in the heart of Oklahoma City, this upscale hotel offers contemporary quarters, plus a fitness center & free downtown shuttle service. Prices start at $158/night.

Rustic Inn Creekside Resort & Spa at Jackson Hole

This hidden gem in Jackson Hole, WY, offers cozy accommodations in an elegant resort with a restaurant, a spa & an outdoor heated pool. Prices start at $369/night.

The Graylyn Estate

Have a unique experience in Winston-Salem, NC, at the Graylyn Estate. This former palace features refined rooms & suites in a picturesque conference hotel featuring dining, a bar & an outdoor pool. Prices start at $239/night.

The Wentworth Mansion

Considered a “tribute to old Charleston grandeur,” the Wentworth Mansion features elegant quarters with whirlpool tubs in a posh hotel offering a refined restaurant & a luxe spa. Prices start at $655/night.

The Gold Diggers Hotel

Cue the Kanye West! This LA hidden gem offers chic quarters with turntables & records in a cool boutique hotel offering a music studio & a bar. Prices start at $190/night.

The Inn at the Market

The only hotel located inside Seattle’s legendary Pike Place Market, The Inn at the Market features polished rooms & suites in an upscale hotel offering free Wi-Fi, 4 restaurants & a rooftop deck. Prices start at $217/night.

The Hamilton-Turner Inn

Savannah, GA’s hidden gem is an ornate, circa-1873 property featuring elegant rooms, as well as free happy hour with wine & snacks. Prices start at $289/night.

The Eaton

We’re so glad we found this DC gem. It offers retro-chic rooms in a progressive hotel with dining, alternative therapies & a social club. Prices start at $199/night.

The Artisan Hotel Boutique

This is only for those who want an adventure in Las Vegas. It’s an adults-only venue offering funky, ornate decor, a topless-optional pool & a lively nightlife scene. Prices start at $70/night.

The Riverdale Inn

We couldn’t believe there was a hidden gem in Jacksonville, FL, either. But this funky bed-and-breakfast offers antiques-filled rooms in a Victorian-era mansion offering a tea room, a private guest pub & a deck. Prices start at $155/night.

Weber's Boutique Hotel

Ann Arbor’s favorite hotel features modern rooms in a contemporary hotel featuring fine dining, a bar/lounge & an indoor pool. Prices start at $149/night.

The Hutton Brickyards

Located in the heart of upstate New York’s Hudson Valley, the Hutton Brickyards is in the tiny hamlet of Kingston and is a hip, upscale hotel with modern cabins & a 2-story cottage, plus a sleek eatery, a spa & river views. Prices start at $149/night.

Hotel Zeppelin

This rock’n’roll mainstay in the heart of San Francisco offers stylish rooms & suites with vintage turntables & funky artwork, plus a hip cafe/bar & a gym. Prices start at $136/night.

The Joule

Located in the heart of Dallas, The Joule is a Neo-Gothic 1927 hotel with lavish rooms, a striking, cantilevered pool & a posh Texan restaurant. Prices start at $242/night.

The Casa Boutique Hotel

A hidden gem on South Beach, the Casa Boutique Hotel offers streamlined rooms in a stylish hotel offering complimentary breakfast & beach chairs. Prices start at $199/night.

Travel Noire