These 25 Boutique Hotels Are A Must-Add To Your Bucket List

Boutique hotels are nothing if not hidden gems.

While most people opt for the convenience of a “big-chain” hotel, and others opt for the cost-effectiveness of a VRBO or an AirBnB, boutique hotels often get lost in the shuffle.

But nowhere else can you find world-class hospitality, unique decor, top-rate safety, reasonable prices, and a culture all its own. Even hotel developers realize the asset that these hidden gems bring to portfolios.

“The boutique hotel can be traced back to the 1980s when Ian Schrager opened his first hotel Morgans, which launched what I call the age of variety,” said Avi Brosh, founder of Paligroup Hotels, at the Skift Global Forum. “It showed that this process of creating a hotel where a restaurant or bar was packed with locals instead of lonely executives was very important. It really changed and turned everything on its head. I’m not the first person to say this or to talk about the virtues of Morgans. I think it’s essentially the test case zero, the number one thing that happened to change hotels.”

So, if you’re looking to immerse yourself in the local culture without taking the risk of an AirBnB, these 25 unique boutique hotels are a must-add to your bucket list.