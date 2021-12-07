Photo Credit: Ketut Subiyanto
These 25 Boutique Hotels Are A Must-Add To Your Bucket List
Boutique hotels are nothing if not hidden gems.
While most people opt for the convenience of a “big-chain” hotel, and others opt for the cost-effectiveness of a VRBO or an AirBnB, boutique hotels often get lost in the shuffle.
But nowhere else can you find world-class hospitality, unique decor, top-rate safety, reasonable prices, and a culture all its own. Even hotel developers realize the asset that these hidden gems bring to portfolios.
“The boutique hotel can be traced back to the 1980s when Ian Schrager opened his first hotel Morgans, which launched what I call the age of variety,” said Avi Brosh, founder of Paligroup Hotels, at the Skift Global Forum. “It showed that this process of creating a hotel where a restaurant or bar was packed with locals instead of lonely executives was very important. It really changed and turned everything on its head. I’m not the first person to say this or to talk about the virtues of Morgans. I think it’s essentially the test case zero, the number one thing that happened to change hotels.”
So, if you’re looking to immerse yourself in the local culture without taking the risk of an AirBnB, these 25 unique boutique hotels are a must-add to your bucket list.
The Library Hotel
The Reading Room is the perfect place to grab a book and relax after a long day of touring the city. 24 hour refreshments and snacks are available here for all of our guests!#libraryhotel #libraryhotelcollection #library #nyc #newyork #nyctravel #travel #bibliophile #booklover pic.twitter.com/s3Uva4DB36
— Library Hotel NYC (@LibraryHotel) August 5, 2021
Bookworms, this one’s for you! The Library Hotel is in the heart of NYC on Madison Avenue and has books in literally every room. The whole hotel has an “old library” feel, and its quiet ambiance provides a respite in a busy city. Prices start at $424/night.
Montauk Manor
Two black and white photographs depicting the splendor of meals at the Montauk Manor in the 1940s, and the enthusiasm of diners at the time. Al Holden and Richard T. Gilmartin Collections, Montauk Library Archives. For more info see the link below.https://t.co/GYLMudbrSE pic.twitter.com/pVmifOgYFW
— Montauk Library (@MontaukLIB) December 2, 2021
Built in 1927 as a “casual condo,” The Montauk Manor is steeped in history at the very tip of Long Island. Guests are treated to luxurious meals and unique decor in every room. Prices start at $119/night (in the off-season).
The Brazilian Court Hotel
A Weekend Away at The Brazilian Court Hotel https://t.co/Yx8Y4PGIPp pic.twitter.com/XbPPEDo1Jh
— Jaime Cittadino (@Jaime_Cittadino) November 23, 2019
Considered a “hidden gem” in Palm Beach, FL, the Brazilian Court Hotel offers plush suites and studios with lavish meals and a pool that looks like it belongs in the islands. Prices start at $1,439/night.
The Founders Inn and Spa
The Founders Inn And Spa https://t.co/orgi9ZwE7n #LuxuryHotel #LuxuryLife #BluefaceDestinations #TravelTime #iTravel #iExplore #iBookWithBlueface #LuxuryTravel #TravelLife #Getaways #Trips @Blueface_Dest #Staycations #Vacations #VirginiaBeach #Virginia #Spa #TravelTheWorld pic.twitter.com/QVMbcshoqW
— IG: Only_onemo (@Mzfaithfulntrue) July 19, 2018
This classy redbrick hotel in Virginia Beach features unfussy rooms, an upscale restaurant & formal English gardens. Prices start at $98/night.
Hotel Audrey
This bright, stylish hotel in the heart of Chicago comes complete with minifridges, plus, a 24-hour gym & a cozy lobby lounge. Prices start at $73/night.
The Rise Uptown Hotel
Ready to switch it up and come work for us? We are too! We're hiring bartenders, servers, cooks, hosts, and more!
Visit our Rise Uptown Hotel's website and look for the careers tab on the bottom for more info. pic.twitter.com/kFLMNL9Dex
— RiseUptownHotel (@RiseUptownHotel) November 30, 2021
Located in the heart of the bustling downtown Phoenix, this trendy, vintage-inspired hotel features a rooftop bar & an ice pop stand, plus an outdoor pool. Prices start at $179/night.
Hotel Lucia
Do we have your attention? #ImperialWeek rocks into the weekend with more specials! Thanks to everyone who has stopped in, we can't wait to see more of you this weekend!
💥Friday – $7 Fried Chicken
💥Saturday – $7 Pie a la Mode
💥Sunday – $7 Biscuits and Gravy pic.twitter.com/heQ6TSDxrX
— Imperial (@ImperialPDX) September 27, 2019
This four-star hotel located in Portland offers posh accommodations & home to a large collection of work by a renowned photographer. Prices start at $130/night.
The Peacock Inn
This colonial-style, 18th-century mansion-turned-refined boutique hotel features fine dining & a chic bar, and is a Jersey Shore staple. Prices start at $237/night.
Hotel Mazarin
We are pleased to announce that Hotel Mazarin will resume hotel operations starting December 30, 2020. We are accepting new reservations and cannot wait to welcome you back! pic.twitter.com/wOygN7BUTd
— Hotel Mazarin (@HotelMazarin) September 25, 2020
Off to the French Quarter we go for this posh, French-inspired hotel offering 2 upscale bars, a courtyard & a fitness room. Prices start at $126/night.
Inn of the Turquoise Bear
Morning at the Inn of the Turquoise Bear. pic.twitter.com/CJXqaZe1Ln
— Lillian Crook (@WildDakotaWoman) February 22, 2019
Head to Santa Fe, NM, for an experience like no other at the Inn of the Turquoise Bear. It’s a historic adobe B&B offering warmly decorated rooms with fireplaces, plus breakfast & free snacks. Prices start at $429/night.
Colcord Hotel
During this time of social distancing, we’re still open and taking reservations. We prioritize the health and safety of all guests and employees by maintaining strict daily cleaning routines and effective housekeeping practices. Visit https://t.co/vUKwLCNx1R for more information. pic.twitter.com/sIaGBOCydz
— Colcord Hotel (@ColcordHotel) March 27, 2020
A surprising gem in the heart of Oklahoma City, this upscale hotel offers contemporary quarters, plus a fitness center & free downtown shuttle service. Prices start at $158/night.
Rustic Inn Creekside Resort & Spa at Jackson Hole
This hidden gem in Jackson Hole, WY, offers cozy accommodations in an elegant resort with a restaurant, a spa & an outdoor heated pool. Prices start at $369/night.
The Graylyn Estate
Can’t make it to Biltmore this Christmas? Try these historic homes across North Carolina. https://t.co/gblyI1rsns
Photo credit: Facebook/The Graylyn Estate pic.twitter.com/8xuC9oeyWv
— NC Field & Family (@NCFieldFamily) November 30, 2021
Have a unique experience in Winston-Salem, NC, at the Graylyn Estate. This former palace features refined rooms & suites in a picturesque conference hotel featuring dining, a bar & an outdoor pool. Prices start at $239/night.
The Wentworth Mansion
Little known Ostlers House, part of the Stable Block @Wentworth_House A large Georgian Manor House in itself though overshadowed by the colossal scale of the Mansion in who's grounds it sits. Dating to c.1775 unmistakably John Carr of York, looking splendid in its snowy mantle pic.twitter.com/p5NJ77Ztfh
— Furniss & Sons ltd (@furniss_sons) January 14, 2021
Considered a “tribute to old Charleston grandeur,” the Wentworth Mansion features elegant quarters with whirlpool tubs in a posh hotel offering a refined restaurant & a luxe spa. Prices start at $655/night.
The Gold Diggers Hotel
Cue the Kanye West! This LA hidden gem offers chic quarters with turntables & records in a cool boutique hotel offering a music studio & a bar. Prices start at $190/night.
The Inn at the Market
Wishing you a safe and happy holiday from all of us at Inn At The Market! Check out our specials and packages for this season. #PNW #VisitSeattle #SeattleHotel #DowntownSeattle https://t.co/zJdppH6Kxk pic.twitter.com/lgtvf0AFM3
— Inn At The Market (@innatthemarket) December 6, 2021
The only hotel located inside Seattle’s legendary Pike Place Market, The Inn at the Market features polished rooms & suites in an upscale hotel offering free Wi-Fi, 4 restaurants & a rooftop deck. Prices start at $217/night.
The Hamilton-Turner Inn
Savannah, GA’s hidden gem is an ornate, circa-1873 property featuring elegant rooms, as well as free happy hour with wine & snacks. Prices start at $289/night.
The Eaton
We’re so glad we found this DC gem. It offers retro-chic rooms in a progressive hotel with dining, alternative therapies & a social club. Prices start at $199/night.
The Artisan Hotel Boutique
The bathroom in the Artisan Hotel Las Vegas is nicer than my apartment. 😁 pic.twitter.com/305eyGfpUm
— Denise Martin 🎼🌎🙃🧚♀️ (@Nyet2sugar) January 18, 2020
This is only for those who want an adventure in Las Vegas. It’s an adults-only venue offering funky, ornate decor, a topless-optional pool & a lively nightlife scene. Prices start at $70/night.
The Riverdale Inn
We couldn’t believe there was a hidden gem in Jacksonville, FL, either. But this funky bed-and-breakfast offers antiques-filled rooms in a Victorian-era mansion offering a tea room, a private guest pub & a deck. Prices start at $155/night.
Weber's Boutique Hotel
Ann Arbor’s favorite hotel features modern rooms in a contemporary hotel featuring fine dining, a bar/lounge & an indoor pool. Prices start at $149/night.
The Hutton Brickyards
Hutton brickyards in Kingston, NY. pic.twitter.com/UUmKKsqLHA
— Jessica Rosenkrantz (@nervous_jessica) May 25, 2019
Located in the heart of upstate New York’s Hudson Valley, the Hutton Brickyards is in the tiny hamlet of Kingston and is a hip, upscale hotel with modern cabins & a 2-story cottage, plus a sleek eatery, a spa & river views. Prices start at $149/night.
Hotel Zeppelin
This rock’n’roll mainstay in the heart of San Francisco offers stylish rooms & suites with vintage turntables & funky artwork, plus a hip cafe/bar & a gym. Prices start at $136/night.
The Joule
This is how you start off the week 🥂 Thank you Patrón Tequila! (@ The Joule in Dallas, TX) https://t.co/0UHQrV0FNi pic.twitter.com/3aT4d0Oaxg
— I Am Lady Jaecelyn (@iamladyjaecelyn) November 29, 2021
Located in the heart of Dallas, The Joule is a Neo-Gothic 1927 hotel with lavish rooms, a striking, cantilevered pool & a posh Texan restaurant. Prices start at $242/night.
The Casa Boutique Hotel
A hidden gem on South Beach, the Casa Boutique Hotel offers streamlined rooms in a stylish hotel offering complimentary breakfast & beach chairs. Prices start at $199/night.