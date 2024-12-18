An American was one of seven tourists hospitalized on December 14 after allegedly consuming resort cocktails at a 5-star accommodation in Fiji.

The tourists were ages 18 to 56. Four Australians were of those hospitalized, and, besides the American, the nationalities of the remaining are publicly undisclosed. According to CNN, Fiji’s Health Ministry shared that the ill visitors experienced nausea, vomiting, and “neurological symptoms.” By December 16, five had been discharged from the hospital, and two — albeit in stable condition — reportedly remained in the intensive care unit of Lautoka Hospital.

The incident happened at the Warwick Fiji, a Sigatoka-based location of a resort chain on the country’s Coral Coast. The luxury stay is located less than 50 miles from Fiji’s capital, Suva. The tourists were allegedly served the drinks at a resort bar.

What Else Is There To Know About The Fiji Tourists And Their Resort Cocktails?

The police are conducting an ongoing investigation. No one has been charged thus far in connection to the incident.

There are no definitive answers regarding whether the tourists’ resort cocktails were drugged. Also, the authorities haven’t shared more information regarding why the visitors experienced the symptoms causing hospitalization. On December 16, Dr. Jemesa Tudravu, permanent secretary of Fiji’s Ministry of Health and Medical Services, commented on the case. He said, “We don’t have the results of the investigation yet and we don’t know if it was spiking or any other cause until we complete our investigations.”

Fiji’s Deputy Prime Minister and Tourism Minister, Viliame R. Gavoka, claimed the recent occurrence is an “extremely isolated” incident. Moreover, his December 16 statement said that the Warwick Fiji “holds a strong reputation.” Gavoka reportedly added that the 5-star stay‘s management says it doesn’t engage “in practices such as substituting ingredients or altering the quality of drinks served to guests.”

Warwick Fiji has stated that it’s working with the authorities and that it takes its guests’ well-being “very seriously.”

News of the Fiji incident comes weeks after the deaths of six foreign tourists in Vang Vieng, Laos. The visitors’ passings were suspected to be linked to possible methanol poisoning from alcoholic beverages.