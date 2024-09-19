Amid ongoing legal woes, Sean “Diddy” Combs has put his Holmby Hills estate in Beverly Hills on the market for $61.5 million. Homeland Security authorities raided the 17,000-square-foot Los Angeles-based abode in March.

According to the home’s listing, the two-story mansion has 10 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a wine cellar, and a catering kitchen separate from the main one. There’s also a 35-seat cinema, gym, recording studio, basketball court, and “spa house.” The property sits on 1.3 level acres and includes a sprawling outdoor area for swimming, cooking, and entertaining. Additionally, the estate has two guesthouses.

“The property is located on the center of one of the best streets in Los Angeles,” the site’s listing agent Kurt Rappaport told People.

Why Did Diddy Put His LA Home On The Market?

The 54-year-old Bad Boy Records founder reportedly listed the home on September 8. Diddy bought the home for $39 million in 2014.

“[Diddy has] lived in Miami as his primary residence for years and always planned to sell the home in Los Angeles once his daughters grew up and moved out,” said an unidentified source quoted by People.

The Holmby Hills mansion in LA was one of two that Homeland Security investigated earlier this year. The other was Diddy’s $48 million Miami home. Numerous lawsuits and legal woes have plagued the musician in recent months regarding alleged connections to or involvement in sex trafficking and various forms of abuse.

An unsealed indictment containing information about authorities’ findings in Diddy’s homes made headlines in mid-September. Authorities seized “Freak Off” party supplies, which included various narcotics and over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant. There were also ammunition, firearms, and more.