The Sex-Trafficking Lawsuits Plaguing Major Hotel Chains

Last week, we brought you the story of a woman’s allegations made against the Cambria Hotel in DC. What we were unaware of was that it would become part of a larger conversation that would include a revelation of sex-trafficking lawsuits that are currently plaguing major hotel chains.

In our original story, we pointed out that a woman named Maya Angelique stayed at the Cambria Hotel in Washington, D.C., when she came forward with a terrifying story about suspicious behavior after a recent stay — and this prompted others to come forward with their ordeals at the hotel, raising suspicions of sex trafficking.

“I was in the shower at around 1:00 A.M. when a man with dreads wearing a blue shirt, jeans, and a mask tried to violently break into my room. He somehow had a KEY to open my room door,” she wrote.

She went on to explain that if it weren’t for the doorstop, he would have been in the room with her. But when she tried to explain her ordeal to the Cambria Hotel front desk, the concierge explained that it was merely “housekeeping” trying to get into the room by mistake. (At 1:00 in the morning?)

Subsequently, our story was picked up by other outlets, and it went viral. While this is certainly a positive thing from a website traffic standpoint, it means nothing without definitive action from officials and other members of law enforcement. And while it seems that at least one official is taking the claims seriously, the question of why it took something this serious to uncover a series of sex trafficking lawsuits against at least three of the major hotel chains still remains up in the air.

Thanks for the note. After getting alerted to this earlier today, my team & I reached out to appropriate agencies to make sure all are engaged and taking these concerns seriously. Each is & I’ll keep following up with them. — Charles Allen (@charlesallen) October 15, 2021

Let’s take a look at what we know about the sex trafficking lawsuits that are still pending against several major hotel chains.