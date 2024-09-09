Internet sleuths have been doing detective work, investigating whether DeVon Franklin’s new girlfriend is celebrity fitness trainer Maria Castillo.

In early September, the preacher posted himself ATVing and enjoying stunning views in Mexico. Just days earlier, Castillo shared clips of herself also ATVing and hiking at a location identical to where Franklin filmed. The fitness trainer captioned her post, “Meet me at the mountain top?” The upload included #LosCabos and #Mexico.

The Shade Room fueled speculation by sharing a post that linked the preacher and the trainer romantically. The post pointed out that Castillo had shared an image of herself closely snuggled against someone wearing a chain necklace that appeared identical to one Franklin had worn in his own posts. The online outlet also noted that both Franklin and Castillo posted images from a vacation in Mexico at the same time. Additionally, the post included a screenshot showing that Franklin and Castillo follow each other on Instagram.

Who Is DeVon Franklin’s Rumored Girlfriend, Maria Castillo?

On her Instagram, Castillo has footage of herself training India Royale and Angela Simmons. Flawed & Fit is the name of her fitness brand.

In addition to being an entrepreneur, Castillo claims to be a partner and celebrity personal trainer affiliated with Michael Trusdale’s Force Fit Inc. training company. The latter fitness guru, more commonly known as “Mike T,” has had clients include Diggy Simmons, Taraji P. Henson, Bria Myles, and Franklin’s ex-wife, Meagan Good.

Franklin and the Harlem star were married for nine years — from June 2012 to when they announced their split in December 2021. They’d met on the movie set of 2011’s Jumping the Broom.

“After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” the former couple told People when they split. “We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love.”