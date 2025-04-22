On Monday morning, April 21, 2025, a Delta Air Lines plane bound for Atlanta was evacuated at Orlando International Airport after one of its engines caught fire during pushback from the gate. The Airbus A330, operating as Flight 1213, had 282 passengers and 12 crew members on board. Fortunately, all occupants evacuated safely via emergency slides, and no injuries were reported.​

According to Reuters, the incident occurred around 11:15 AM local time as the aircraft prepared for departure. Flames and smoke were observed coming from the tailpipe of one of the plane’s two engines. Videos on social media captured the dramatic scene: thick smoke billowing from the engine and emergency vehicles responding promptly. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames. ​

Although the fire caused temporary disruptions at Orlando International Airport, operations resumed shortly after the flames were extinguished. Airport officials commended the coordinated response that ensured passenger safety and minimized delays.​

Delta And FAA Respond After The Fire

Delta Air Lines stated that the flight crew followed established procedures to evacuate the cabin when the fire was detected. The airline apologized for the incident and emphasized that safety is its top priority. Delta arranged for another aircraft to transport passengers to their final destination. ​

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has launched an investigation into the cause of the engine fire. Maintenance teams will examine the aircraft to determine the source of the malfunction. This event adds to a series of recent aviation incidents involving Delta Air Lines. In February, a Delta Connection flight flipped over upon landing in Toronto, injuring 21 people. Earlier in January, a Delta flight aborted takeoff in Atlanta, leading to an emergency evacuation. ​

While flying remains one of the safest modes of transportation, these incidents have prompted discussions about aviation safety protocols and maintenance practices. The FAA continues to monitor and investigate such events to ensure passenger safety.​