Delta Air Lines, the Department of Transportation (DOT), and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have announced progress toward allowing wheelchair users to fly while seated in their own wheelchairs. The initiative has been years in the making. It aims to create a system where travelers who rely on wheelchairs can remain in their personal mobility devices throughout their flight. This development is a crucial step in prioritizing the safety and comfort of disabled passengers.

USA Today reports that, according to DOT statistics, airlines in the U.S. damage or destroy an average of 10,000 to 15,000 wheelchairs and other mobility devices each year. Sophie Morgan, founder of the Rights on Flights campaign, expressed excitement about the announcement. Morgan stated, “This is the moment we have been waiting for. I am thrilled. This is the first step on a long journey towards change.”

Technical Progress And Regulatory Steps For In-Flight Wheelchairs

According to a DOT spokesperson, the FAA has not identified any major issues with installing wheelchair restraint systems in aircraft cabins. Moreover, solutions for minor challenges are being developed. The agency expects to determine the feasibility of wheelchairs on aircraft by the end of 2025.

Delta Flight Products, a subsidiary of Delta Air Lines, has already submitted designs for FAA approval. The company showcased early concepts for in-cabin wheelchair travel at industry expos in 2023 and 2024. While the news is promising, it’s important to note that implementation will take time. Once the FAA and DOT determine technical feasibility, airlines will need to install new seating systems and obtain regulatory approvals.

The DOT is considering making these accommodations mandatory for airlines; however, this will be part of a separate regulatory process. Despite the potential delays, industry experts are optimistic.

Michelle Erwin, CEO of All Wheels Up, an advocacy group for disabled travelers, is one of them. Erwin remarked, “There is still work to be done, but it’s not a question of why or how anymore, it’s a question of when.” Some projections suggest that disabled travelers could be flying in their wheelchairs on commercial flights regularly by the end of the decade.